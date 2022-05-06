ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Norwich kitchen fire quickly extinguished

By Claire Bessette
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago

Norwich — A kitchen fire in a Boswell Avenue apartment was quickly extinguished by Norwich firefighters but displaced the two adult occupants.

There were no injuries in the 3:05 p.m. fire in an apartment at 533 Boswell Ave., and two cats were evacuated safely, Norwich Fire Battalion Chief Scott Merchant said.

The fire started on the stove and was extinguished within about five minutes, mostly causing smoke damage, Merchant said. Crews from the Norwich Fire Department headquarters and the Engine 2 Greeneville station responded.

The American Red Cross said Friday night that it was assisting the two displaced adults.

Comments / 0

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
