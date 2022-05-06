ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Arrest Made In City Hall Bomb Threat

By Staff
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyEXV_0fVSOju000

A 58-year-old New Haven man is locked up in the Whalley jail, accused of phoning a bomb threat that cleared out City Hall for two and a half hours late Thursday afternoon.

There was no bomb.

Police announced the arrest Friday afternoon. They said the man, who had recently been released from prison after a four-year stint on a larceny charge, did not offer a motive for making the threat. He is being held on $75,000 bond, charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

