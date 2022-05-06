ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lady Gaga’s music video for ‘Top Gun’ sequel will take your breath away

By Randee Dawn
TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're feeling the need for speed, Lady Gaga has just what you're looking for: the music video for her newly released power ballad "Hold My Hand," set to be featured in "Top Gun: Maverick"!. The video dropped on Friday (the song was released earlier this week) and features...

www.today.com

Comments / 3

Related
Syracuse.com

Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise, sings new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song; more: Buzz

Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise, sings new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song. Take his breath away: Lady Gaga gave Syracuse-born actor Tom Cruise a kiss on the cheek when he visited her at her Las Vegas residency, and he returned the gesture. “Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise,” she wrote Monday, along with photos of the friendly smooch. On Tuesday morning, Mother Monster debuted her new song for the “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack: “Hold My Hand,” an uplifting anthem which she calls “a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time.” The track will appear in the new “Top Gun” sequel, premiering May 27 in theaters, featuring Cruise as Maverick opposite Miles Teller (as Goose’s son), Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. The original 1986 film featured some unforgettable music, including Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” “Playing with the Boys” and Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away.”
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Terri Nunn
Person
Giorgio Moroder
Person
Miles Teller
shefinds

Simon Cowell Looks Unrecognizable Now—A Plastic Surgeon Weighs In!

This story was updated on 05/03/22 to reflect a skin professional’s thoughts on Simon Cowell’s appearance. Perhaps the only thing more shocking than an A-lister overdoing it with the Botox is when the aforementioned A-lister suddenly quits the Botox – as is the case with Simon Cowell, who recently revealed that he now has “zero” fillers and Botox in his face after admitting that he took things too far and became unrecognizable, and “like something out of a horror film.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Academy Awards#Top Gun
Popculture

Katy Perry Gives Update on Baby No. 2 With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are loving life with 19-month-old daughter Daisy, but they're not thinking about expanding their family just yet. The "Firework" singer, 37, told E! News at the American Idol red carpet on Monday that she wasn't thinking about baby number two while she's got her Las Vegas Play residency on the brain.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
MONTECITO, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert showcases tattooed body in stunning custom outfit

Miranda Lambert had her fans giddy with excitement on Tuesday when she shared a gorgeous new photo to mark the upcoming release of her new album, Palomino. The country music singer posed in a desert setting, looking down to the ground while tipping her hat. Miranda looked flawless wearing a custom checked shirt with silver embellished epaulets and a black cowboy hat by Daniel Diamond.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

This Video of Tom Cruise Gushing Over "Force of Nature" Lady Gaga Will Make Your Day

Watch: Tom Cruise Calls Lady Gaga a "Force of Nature" Lady Gaga really takes Tom Cruise's breath away. Cruise, 59, is back in action as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to his classic 1986 film. The Hollywood legend chatted exclusively with E! News' Francesca Amiker at the film's premiere on May 4 about Lady Gaga's original song for the movie, "Hold My Hand," and a recent trip he took to see her Vegas residency.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Rocks A Tank Top While Playing Piano On A Runway For New Song From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Lady Gaga took fans to the danger zone and back on Friday (May 6) with the release of “Hold My Hand,” the song that she wrote for Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film, Top Gun. Days after Gaga, 36, released the new anthem, she decided she still had a need — a need for speed — and delivered a music video for the track. It’s just what fans expected. There was drama, sex appeal, and emotional scenes from the movie. If you aren’t feeling the need to speed to the theatres when the film arrives on May 27, there’s not much we can do for you.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy