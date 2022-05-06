UFC Champion Stripped Of Belt After Failing To Make Weight

Last night (Sat., May 7, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured to Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona for UFC 274. Though there were two titles on the line, much of the focus last night was on the main event, Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje. Initially, this attention was solely due to the quality of the match up and prospective fireworks it promised. However, Oliveira’s weight miss severely complicated matters, blurring up the future of the division until the fight was settled. Lost in the mix were plenty of other excellent fights, including fan favorites like Michael Chandler and “Shogun” Rua.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO