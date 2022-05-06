ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Champion Stripped Of Belt After Failing To Make Weight

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charles Oliveira was stripped of the UFC lightweight championship belt after failing to make weight at the UFC 274 weigh-ins on Friday. Oliveira weighed in at 155.5...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Charles Oliveira
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Close-up photos of Colby Covington after alleged Jorge Masvidal assault appear in motion filed by defense

Photos showing the damage on Colby Covington’s face and his Rolex watch have surfaced in the wake of an alleged attack by UFC rival Jorge Masvidal. On Monday, Masvidal’s legal counsel, Cohen & McMullen, P.A., filed two motions, both obtained by MMA Junkie, in the ongoing criminal case as they look to inspect both Covington’s health and the damage on a Rolex they suspect could be inauthenic.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Popculture

Man Punched Multiple Times by Mike Tyson Makes Big Legal Move

The man who was punched multiple times by Mike Tyson is getting ready to take legal action. According to TMZ Sports, Melvin Townsend III hired a lawyer shortly after the attack, which happened on an airplane in San Francisco. The lawyer, Matt Morgan from Morgan & Morgan, told TMZ Sports, "Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan. When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial."
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Mike Tyson: Boxer punches passenger on a plane, this is what made him snap

Mike Tyson strikes again! The former heavyweight boxer has stirred up the internet once again with his recent actions. He assaulted and punched a man on Wednesday, April 20, while on a flight to Florida, according to TMZ. The evidence of the incident was recorded on a video by another passenger who is also friends with the victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Champion#Championship Belt#Title Fight#Combat
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Makes Charlotte Flair Quit To Become SmackDown Women’s Champion

Ronda Rousey is officially the new SmackDown Women’s Champion after forcing Charlotte Flair to say, “I Quit” at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. The two women met in a rematch from WWE WrestleMania 38, but this time the result went the other way. In what was a physical encounter, Ronda Rousey would be the one to have her hand raised. The two rivals brawled all around the ringside area, up the ramp, and into the stairwell at one point.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

TikTok sensation Hasbulla announces he's travelling to Australia - as the aspiring UFC star with dwarfism prepares for exclusive speaking event

TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov is heading Down Under. The 19-year-old, who has dwarfism and is famous for his child-like appearance, announced on Tuesday he's coming to Australia for a live event. Hasbulla is the latest international celebrity to collaborate with The Hour Group, an Australian company that runs motivational speaking...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

These alternate angles of Michael Chandler knocking out Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 are insane

If your mouth didn’t drop or you didn’t jump out of your seat the moment Michael Chandler’s foot connected with Tony Ferguson’s face, I’m worried about you. Chandler knocked Ferguson out cold and sent him into the shadow realm Saturday with an incredible front kick in the second round of their UFC 274 fight that we’ll never forget.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC 274 last night

Last night (Sat., May 7, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured to Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona for UFC 274. Though there were two titles on the line, much of the focus last night was on the main event, Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje. Initially, this attention was solely due to the quality of the match up and prospective fireworks it promised. However, Oliveira’s weight miss severely complicated matters, blurring up the future of the division until the fight was settled. Lost in the mix were plenty of other excellent fights, including fan favorites like Michael Chandler and “Shogun” Rua.
PHOENIX, AZ
ComicBook

WrestleMania Backlash: Charlotte Flair Already Has an Excuse In Case Ronda Rousey Beats Her

Charlotte Flair will once again defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey tonight at WrestleMania Backlash. "The Queen" was successful against the UFC Hall of Famer last month thanks to an unconscious referee and a timely running big boot to a distracted Rousey. But this time around it's an I Quit Match, which consistently favors the babyface barring certain shenanigans (think The Rock vs. Mankind at Royal Rumble 1999).
WWE
mmanews.com

Watch: Female Fan Rushes Octagon At UFC 274, Instantly Regrets It

An overzealous female fan stormed the Octagon during Saturday’s UFC 274 pay-per-view and instantly regretted it. After missing weight and then losing to Piera Rodriguez at last month’s UFC 273, strawweight Kay Hansen was granted her walking papers from the premier MMA organization. Some fans may have thought,...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Video | Fan attempts to scale the cage at UFC 274, gets thrown to the ground by security

A fight fan tried to get into the Octagon at UFC 274 but it did not end well for her. After Charles Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, and the highlight was playing on the jumbotron, a fan jumped out of her first-row seat to run towards the Octagon. At first, it looked like she planned it perfectly as she was right behind people making their way to the Octagon, but once a security guard saw her make the leap she was thrown to the ground.
UFC
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
495K+
Followers
60K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy