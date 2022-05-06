ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm proud I stayed strong': Tom Parker's widow Kelsey shares a sweet video of herself hugging her two children as she returns home following brave Loose Women interview

Kelsey Parker took to Instagram on Friday to share the moment she was reunited with her two children after her brave Loose Women interview.

Set to Ed Sheeran's Little Bird, the heartwarming video showed the mum-of-two, 32, hugging her daughter Aurelia, 2, and her 19-month old son Bodhi.

Captioning the adorable clip, the widow wrote: 'Thank you for all your lovely messages today. Not an easy interview but I'm proud I stayed strong, no tears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aA7lR_0fVSOIGV00
Heartwarming: Kelsey Parker took to Instagram on Friday to share the moment she was reunited with her two children after her brave Loose Women interview

'Thank you so much to the lovely ladies and the kind team at @loosewomen. Home to my babies in the sunshine. Happy weekend everyone'.

During her appearance on Friday's Loose Women Kelsey spoke of the heartbreaking moment she told Aurelia that the 'angels were coming to take daddy' on the day her husband Tom Parker died.

She explained that when Tom was in hospital her two children would ask 'when is daddy coming home' and would think he was at an appointment or an album signing.

She also revealed that Tom 'sends her signs' every day since his death - for example setting car alarms off at 4am - and that she regularly talks to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwiOv_0fVSOIGV00
Reunion: Set to Ed Sheeran's Little Bird, the heartwarming video showed the mum-of-two, 32, hugging her daughter Aurelia, 2, and her 19-month old son Bodhi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H9JRP_0fVSOIGV00
Upsetting: Kelsey Parker spoke of the heartbreaking moment she told her young daughter that the 'angels were coming to collect' her husband Tom Parker during an appearance on Friday's Loose Women

The Wanted singer Tom died aged 33 last month following a battle with brain cancer after he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2020, and was given just 12 months to live by doctors.

On the show Kelsey noted that Bodhi was too young to understand what was going on, Kelsey admitted that the process was more of a 'journey' with her daughter Aurelia, two.

She explained: 'When Tom went into hospice, she was confused and kept asking, 'is daddy coming home?'

'I did say he wouldn't be coming home,' Kelsey added.

Speaking of the day he passed, she continued: 'When I was leaving to go to hospice, I told her, 'I've got make sure the angels collect daddy. I need to make sure daddy goes to the angels'.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMPqR_0fVSOIGV00
Illness: The widow, 32, explained that when Tom was in hospital her two children would ask 'when is daddy coming home' and would think he was at an appointment or an album signing (pictured with children Aurelia and Bodhi)

Kelsey explained: 'The next day, I had to tell her that dad's dead, be honest that he's not coming back.'

'She's still trying to digest it, she each day will ask if he's at an appointment, or album signings, he was gone away a lot.'

Adding that the youngster was still 'trying to digest' the tragic news, Kelsey admitted she is just trying to stay strong and 'get through each day'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02WSef_0fVSOIGV00
Sad: The Wanted singer Tom died aged 33 last month following a battle with brain cancer after he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2020, and was given just 12 months to live by doctors

She added: 'Even today, she's worried about where I am. When she's with my mum and on the toilet, she asks, 'where's my mum?''

Kelsey bravely went on to reveal she was 'feeling strong' and 'getting through each day' because she had her children to think about.

'I'm strong as possible in a difficult situation and time,' she said. 'I get my strength from within, I have to think, what would he want me to do?'

During the poignant interview Kelsey also spoke about meeting Tom and his final moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06p7ET_0fVSOIGV00
Candid: During the poignant interview Kelsey also spoke about meeting Tom and his final moments

She said: 'I met Tom at 19 at a really tough industry we were soul mates, he was my best friend, positive Parkers.

'People go through life and they never meet the one. How lucky am I to say I was in love.

'Now it's all about the kids and learning and celebrating him. I want to be able to talk about their dad. It was beautiful. With Tom even the final moments were magical.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHaUl_0fVSOIGV00
Hard: Speaking of the day he passed, she said: 'When I was leaving to go to hospice, I told her, 'I've got make sure the angels collect daddy. I need to make sure daddy goes to the angels'

'It was really really tough, I just laid in bed and I felt like someone had dropped weights on me and I thought how am I gonna get out of bed. I knew he was gonna die that day, I thought you can go to the hospice and be there for him. I have an army of support system, that's how we got though him.

'We spoke about it in the hospice, one of the nights we got in bed and spoke for hours I said please give me signs. Now car alarms are going off at 4 in the morning and I'm like 'no no now'.

She then reflected on her life now without him and says all she can do now is take each day as it comes.

The mother-of-two explained: 'Did I think I was gonna be a widow at 32 with 2 children, this is not the way I planned my life it's shocking. You just take each day as it goes and that's all I can do now.

'For me now I just want to help as many people as I can.'

It comes after earlier this week Kelsey detailed how the late singer's beloved bandmate Jay McGuiness moved into their family home in the star's final days.

Kelsey insists Jay, 31, Max George, 33, Siva Kaneswaran, 33, and 29-year-old Nathan Sykes will always be on hand if her offspring need them and will help raise the youngsters as they grow up without their father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TXbvS_0fVSOIGV00
Open: 'I'm strong as possible in a difficult situation and time,' she said. 'I get my strength from within, I have to think, what would he want me to do?'

Jay moved into their family home's loft room so he could be close to Tom and on hand to help with the children when Kelsey visited Tom at a hospice, with Kelsey telling The Sun: 'Jay stayed with us. He was upstairs in the loft room, just so I knew he was there.

'When I woke up in the mornings I knew I could just get up and go to see Tom at the hospice.

Kelsey praised Tom's bandmates, branding them 'role models' for her children as they grow up and want to know more about their late father.

She said: 'They're a massive part of our lives and always have been. They are role models for the kids too, so I want them to come over and have their input in their lives and to tell them stories about their dad.

'They know stories I don't know. Bodhi's going to want to know the stories. He is going to ask, 'What did my dad get up to on the tour bus?' and he'll be able to ask them when he's older. They will always be there for us.'

Tom passed away while surrounded by family and his fellow bandmates as he listened to the Oasis song Live Forever last month.

And Kelsey is planning 'Wanted Wednesdays' when her children can watch clips of Tom performing with the group.

She said that Tom didn't leave any special messages due to his sudden decline, but admitted she felt 'grateful' that her kids could connect with their father's memory via YouTube videos of him on-stage with The Wanted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13uoxW_0fVSOIGV00
Tears: Tom's funeral took place on April 20 as Champagne Supernova by Oasis played in the street while Tom's bandmates carried his coffin

Kelsey added that they have a collection of the band's merchandise and memorabilia, and that his autobiography is due to be published this summer which the children will also be able to read when they are older.

However, Kelsey admitted she's finding it too hard herself to look at clips of Tom at the moment, adding that she has his phone but can't bring herself to go through it.

She added that whenever she logs onto Instagram, her explore page shows her pictures of Tom which she described as both 'beautiful' and 'heartbreaking'.

Meanwhile, Kelsey said she's already back at work at arts school K2K Stars which she set up with her best friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2arb6p_0fVSOIGV00
Band: Tom was in The Wanted with Jay McGuiness, 31, Siva Kaneswaran, 33, Max George, 33, and 29-year-old Nathan Sykes 

She said she wants to ensure she and her family are secure financially adding that, while she may have been able to not work while Tom was in The Wanted, she has always liked to keep herself busy regardless of Tom being a pop star.

She said she knew it was love at first sight the moment she met Tom at the age of 19 and they had an amazing time together throughout their relationship, enjoying brilliant holidays and multiple honeymoons.

Kelsey went on to say she has Tom's ashes safely at home in Petts Wood, Kent and hopes to get a special commemorative bench for him.

She added that there is a memorial garden nearby where she'd love the seat to be so she can go and sit with her children and spend time remembering their father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vkTJF_0fVSOIGV00
'We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children,' Tom's wife Kelsey said after his death

