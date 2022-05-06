Omaha police: Suspect may have more child sex assault victims

In a news release, the Omaha Police Department Child Victim's Unit said it launched an investigation on Jan. 25 into Hector Velazquez in connection to the suspected sexual assault of a child.

"While detectives were investigating that incident, it was discovered that Velazquez was the suspect in another sexual assault of a child that occurred 19 years prior where charges had not been filed at the time. The assigned detective was able to develop enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Velazquez for multiple offenses spanning both cases," said the release from OPD.

Velazquez turned himself in on May 1. He is charged with two counts of 3rd degree sexual assault of a child and three counts of 1st degree sexual assault of a child.

Bond is set at $400,000. A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. on June 3 in Douglas County court.

"Due to the time lapse in cases, detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not been identified at this time. If you believe your child is a victim of child abuse, you are encouraged to call 911 or the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-1999," OPD said in the news release.

3 News Now does not typically use mugshots unless an inmate or suspect has been convicted, is at-large and is wanted by law enforcement, or authorities believe there may be other victims yet to come forward.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .