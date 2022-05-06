ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bA0ny_0fVSOCy900

Netflix has ordered a third season of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson .

Co-created by SNL alum and Detroiters star Robinson and SNL producer Zach Kanin, the sketch comedy series pokes fun at some of the most bizarre and mundane situations in life.

Written by Robinson and Zanin, each episode in the series runs between 16 and 18 minutes. It is produced by The Lonely Island, the company founded by Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, and Daniel Powell-run Irony Point, which produced The Break with Michelle Wolf and Inside Amy Schumer.

Guest stars have included Samberg, Vanessa Bayer, Kate Berlant, Julia Butters, Will Forte, Patti Harrison, Paul Walter Hauser, Tim Heidecker, Conner O’Malley, Bob Odenkirk, Sam Richardson, Cecily Strong, Brandon Wardell, Fred Willard, and Steven Yeun.

The Lonely Island’s Schaffer, Samberg, and Taccone and Party Over Here’s Ali Bell serve as executive producers alongside Alex Bach and Powell for Irony Point, and Alice Mathias.

The series won the 2020 and 2022 WGA Award for Comedy/Variety – Sketch Series.

Robinson and Zanin, who met while working together on Saturday Night Live, also are behind Computer School , a single-camera comedy which has received a pilot order from HBO Max. Robinson also will co-star in the pilot, which is directed by Andrew Gaynord ( Stath Lets Flats ).

