Sunny Hostin: ‘I don’t understand Black Republicans and I don’t understand Latino Republicans’

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin went after Black and Latino Republicans during the talk show Friday, saying that Black Republicans are an “oxymoron” and that she doesn’t understand how people who are Black or Latino can affiliate themselves with the Republican Party.

Hostin’s comments came as the panel was discussing the news that Karine Jean-Pierre, the current White House deputy press secretary, will replace Jen Psaki as the White House press secretary upon her departure, making Jean-Pierre the first openly gay person and first Black woman to hold the position.

The co-hosts were discussing whether it was a conflict of interest for Jean-Pierre to step into the job given that she is in a relationship with CNN reporter Suzanne Malveaux when guest co-host Lindsey Granger said “we have to be realistic about what happens when you’re in bed with somebody and that’s your partner or your best friend.”

Hostin pushed back against Granger’s argument, arguing that Republicans shouldn’t “mention anything about pillow talks or conflicts of interest” due to the recent news that Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot urging him to keep former President Trump in office.

Later in the conversation, Hostin asked Granger, a Black woman, if she’s a Republican, to which Granger responded that she is.

“I feel like that’s an oxymoron, a Black Republican,” Hostin said.

“You feel like it’s an oxymoron? Why? Your friend right here is a Republican,” Granger said, gesturing to co-host Ana Navarro, who is Nicaraguan-American.

Granger then argued that it’s an oxymoron that Hostin is Catholic and disagrees with abortion due to her faith but also believes abortion should be legal.

“I don’t understand either of you,” Hostin said.

“You don’t understand yourself then,” Granger responded.

“I don’t understand either of you,” Hostin repeated as the segment came to a close. “I don’t understand Black Republicans, and I don’t understand Latino Republicans.”