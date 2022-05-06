Man allegedly sent child porn to victim’s relatives: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man accused of engaging in sex acts with at least five underage girls created pornographic videos and sent them to one of the alleged victim’s relatives, according to court documents.

When questioned by police, Wayne Ratliff Jr. initially denied knowing the girls or recording sex acts, according to police reports filed in Superior Court. He claimed the man in the videos wasn’t him.

As the interviewed continued, however, Ratliff admitted making the videos but insisted he asked the girls for their ages and identification and all but one was an adult, say the documents, which became publicly available this week.

Ratliff, 22, is charged with 15 felonies related to sex with minors and creating child pornography. He was arrested on a warrant March 31 in Las Vegas and extradited to Bakersfield.

Five victims have been identified and, based on video evidence, there are likely more victims between the ages of 14 to 17, police said.

Investigators allege Ratliff distributed child porn using several websites, and posted video stills to social media.

Additionally, he gained access to the Facebook account of one of the alleged victims and sent child porn to her family and friends, the documents say.

Ratliff told police the alleged victims distributed the videos as revenge. He said they were jealous he no longer dated them, according to the documents.

Held on more than $1.5 million bail, Ratliff is due back in court May 12.

