Columbia County, NY

Capital District Man Accused Of Raping Child

By Michael Mashburn
 4 days ago
A man from the region is behind bars, accused of raping a child.

Columbia County resident Misael Chun Pastor, age 36, of Kinderhook, was arrested Thursday, May 5, on numerous charges, New York State Police said.

Among them are predatory sexual assault against a child in the first degree, a felony.

Following a tip, investigators determined that Chun Pastor had sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 on multiple occasions, police said.

He’s now facing five counts of rape, sexual conduct against a child, and sexual abuse, all felonies.

Chun Pastor was arraigned in the town of Stuyvesant Court and is being held at the Columbia County jail without bail.

He’s due back in court Wednesday, May 11.

