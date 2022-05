The Kansas City Royals couldn’t overcome an early deficit in the second game of their twin bill with the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Rookie left-hander Daniel Lynch ran into early trouble, expending a lot of energy — and a large chunk of his pitch count — just to get into the fourth inning. The three runs he allowed in the first inning proved enough to sink the Royals 4-2 in front of an announced 19,893 at Orioles Park at Camden Yards.

