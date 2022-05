WrestleMania Backlash is now up and running, and it's featuring many of the presumably final blow off matches after some of the biggest results from WrestleMania 38. After Bobby Lashley surprisingly returned from injury to then go on to defeat Omos during WrestleMania, the two of them had been leading to yet another collision in the fallout premium live events. Lashley had been dominant in their initial match, but in the weeks leading up to it Omos has been building quite a bit of steam together with MVP leading the charge. So it really was up in the air as to who would win here.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO