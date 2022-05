First graders at an Alabama elementary school are being hailed as heroes for taking quick action to help their teacher during a medical emergency. "It was scary for me because I knew that they were going to have to see something probably that they didn't need to," said Tracy Hodges, a first-grade teacher at Cedar Hill Elementary in Ardmore, Alabama. "But I didn't know any other way because I couldn't find my way out the door."

ARDMORE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO