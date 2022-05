Effective: 2022-05-10 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Wilbarger SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 201 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA DEWEY ELLIS HARPER WOODWARD IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA GREER HARMON JACKSON KIOWA TILLMAN IN WESTERN OKLAHOMA BECKHAM CUSTER ROGER MILLS WASHITA IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN TEXAS FOARD HARDEMAN WILBARGER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTUS, ARNETT, BUFFALO, BURNS FLAT, CHEYENNE, CLINTON, CORDELL, CROWELL, ELK CITY, FARGO, FREDERICK, GAGE, GRANITE, HAMMON, HOBART, HOLLIS, LAVERNE, LEEDEY, MANGUM, QUANAH, SAYRE, SEILING, SENTINEL, SHATTUCK, SNYDER, TALOGA, VERNON, VICI, WEATHERFORD, AND WOODWARD.

FOARD COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO