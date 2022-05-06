ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archuleta County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 13:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County Critical Fire Weather Conditions for most of North Central and Northeast Colorado on Wednesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, THE PALMER DIVIDE, AND THE SOUTHWEST FOOTHILLS. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, THE PALMER DIVIDE, AND THE SOUTHWEST FOOTHILLS * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216, 241, 246 and 247. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect from 9 AM until 9 PM Wednesday. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly and would be difficult to control. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 22:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County Outflow from distant thunderstorms over the Texas Panhandle will produce brief wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph through 10 pm mdt. These winds may produce areas of blowing dust and rapid changes in visibility on area highways before they diminish after 10 pm.
BACA COUNTY, CO
ENVIRONMENT

