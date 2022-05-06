6 places to buy rugs online, from vintage carpets to washable area rugs

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Whether you have hardwood floors you want to protect from kids and pets; an unsightly scuff or stain you want to hide; or simply need to add a bit of pizzazz and warmth to an otherwise bland space, area rugs serve a ton of purposes.

Finding the perfect rug online can be tough: from figuring out the correct measurements for your room, to trying to gauge material feel and color through a screen. Because personal taste factors so heavily into the area rug you ultimately pick, we've focused on our favorite area rug retailers rather than individual rugs we like.

Members of the Insider Reviews team have experience with every retailer in our guide, so we can attest to the quality of the rugs they supply, the excellence of their customer service, and the intuitive user experiences of their websites. Learn more about how Insider Reviews tests and researches home products.

These are the best places to buy area rugs online

B est place to buy rugs overall: Rugs USA

Rugs USA offers thousands of rugs in a variety of styles and price points, and they're made from high-quality materials that hold up very well over time.



Best rugs on a budget: Wayfair

Wayfair's area rugs are budget-friendly, but you won't have to sacrifice design or quality. Just shop smart, and don't get too caught up in its massive selection.

Best modern rugs: West Elm

For modern area rugs that provide a subtle backdrop to your decor, West Elm provides myriad options at a mid-tier price point.

Best vintage rugs: Revival Rugs

Revival Rugs curates vintage, handwoven rugs from Turkey, Morocco, and India and ships them in compact, easy-to-manage packaging.

Best washable rugs: Ruggable

If you're worried about kids, pets, or your clumsy self staining your area rugs, all of Ruggable's patented rug covers are machine washable and designed to fit in your home washing machine.

Best rugs for kids' rooms: Crate & Kids

Crate & Kids' area rugs range in style from subtle pastels to bright patterns to whimsical designs, but the designs always stay sophisticated.

Best place to buy area rugs overall

Rugs USA offers thousands of rugs in a variety of styles and price points, and they're made from high-quality materials that hold up very well over time.

Rugs USA currently has thousands of area rugs for sale, from doormats to whole room area rugs. They range in price from a few dollars to a few thousand. Styles available include Moroccan, contemporary, and shag, and that's just the beginning.

I currently have two large room-size area rugs from Rugs USA in my apartment. They arrived rolled up in long boxes, secured and protected in plastic wrap. They were a bit unwieldy, but some awkwardness is to be expected when shipping an 8-foot-by-10-foot rug.

Both rugs arrived in pristine condition — including a white one — so you won't have to worry about your clean new rugs getting marred in transit. Two years later, they've held up to cat scratches, high foot traffic, and several furniture rearrangements.

Insider Reviews executive editor Sally Kaplan also loves Rugs USA for its large selection. But since it has so many rugs on offer, she recommends getting to know the sort feature quite well so you don't miss that perfect rug hidden deep on page 76.

Read our full review of Rugs USA .

Wayfair

Wayfair 's area rugs are budget-friendly, but you won't have to sacrifice design or quality. Just shop smart, and don't get too caught up in its massive selection.

If you thought Rugs USA's selection of area rugs was impressive, Wayfair blows that out of the water with nearly 300,000. If you have the patience, you can find great deals on rugs of all styles and sizes. But you will have to commit some time to finding the right rug for your home and sifting through quite a few subpar selections.

It's important to once again make friends with the sorting tools; we especially like that you can sort by pile height. You may also want to give the user reviews a little more weight than usual. We don't often recommend this as many user reviews can be fake or manipulated, but with such a vast catalog to sort through, they can be a handy tool to help you narrow down which rugs are high-quality choices and which might wear out quickly.

Many rug styles are available in a range of sizes, so also make sure to double-check the dimensions of what you're buying. Wayfair has great prices, but don't be duped into buying a doormat-sized rug when you thought you were getting a room-sized one. Sometimes low prices can be too good to be true.

West Elm

For modern area rugs that provide a subtle backdrop to your decor, West Elm provides myriad options at a mid-tier price point.

If you're looking to splurge a bit more to upgrade your space, we love West Elm's selection of area rugs. They're a bit more expensive than some of our other picks, but the unique designs add a distinctly modern and sophisticated look to your space.

You'll also have peace of mind in your purchase, knowing that many of their rugs are fair trade, denoted by a clear symbol near the item as you scroll. Another symbol denotes which rugs are handwoven, and you can click to learn more about the weavers. It's a nice touch that gives you more context about your purchase and the artisans you're supporting.

Though I don't own any area rugs from West Elm, I do own several pieces of furniture and decor, and I've always been impressed by the design and durability of the items I've purchased.

In the past, West Elm has caught flack for defective merchandise , but it seems to have remedied the issue in the past couple of years. If you do have an issue with your purchase, West Elm takes returns for 30 days and will provide a full refund as long as the item was not final sale.

Revival Rugs

Best vintage rugs

Revival Rugs curates vintage, handwoven rugs from Turkey, Morocco, and India and ships them in compact, easy-to-manage packaging.

Vintage one-of-a-kind rugs are one of the best ways to ensure your space is uniquely yours. Rather than scouring flea markets or thrift stores to find a gem, Revival Rugs has done all of that for you, sourcing vintage handmade area rugs directly from Turkey, Morocco, and India. Of course, you'll pay for the luxury — this is certainly not the most budget-friendly option on our list.

Former senior reporter Connie Chen tested Revival Rugs. She was particularly impressed with how the rugs were shipped in easy-to-manage boxes rather than long unwieldy tubes.

She writes, "My 69-inch by 125-inch rug ($815) was delivered safely to my door in a cardboard box, which has easy-carry side handles. The rug was folded up inside but didn't seem to have any noticeable or deep creases once I took it out."

Revival says it folds its rugs instead of rolling them so packaging is cheaper and less bulky. That allows them to offer free shipping. Your rug should flatten out a few days after you unfold it.

Read our full review of Revival Rugs .

Ruggable/Facebook

Best washable rugs

If you're worried about kids, pets, or your clumsy self staining your area rugs, all of Ruggable 's patented rug covers are machine washable and designed to fit in your home washing machine.

Area rugs can be expensive, so losing one to a spill or stain or wearing one out with lots of foot traffic can be tough on the wallet. Ruggable has come up with a system for reviving your area rugs: They've made them machine washable. Each area rug comes in two pieces: a rug pad that goes on your floor and a decorative rug cover that attaches to it with a sort of velcro effect.

When your rug cover gets dirty, just detach it from the rug pad, throw it in the washing machine, and reattach it once it's dry. If you tire of the design you chose, you can buy a new rug cover and save the cost of having to buy a new pad. Ruggable's rugs come in a variety of styles and sizes, they're quite budget-friendly, and they ever have outdoor and high-pile options.

Former senior reporter Connie Chen also tested Ruggable . She was impressed by how easy the rug cover was to wash and was pleasantly surprised that everything stayed put. She writes, "The company's patented 'Cling Effect Technology' kept the pieces together at all times, the rug didn't slide around on my floor, and I didn't have to follow any fancy, special instructions when machine-washing and drying it.

Read our full review of Ruggable .

Crate & Kids

Best for kids' rooms

Crate & Kids ' area rugs range in style from subtle pastels to bright patterns to whimsical designs, but the designs always stay sophisticated.

Like many children of the '90s, the iconic area rug decorated with the roads and brightly colored shops of a small town was a feature of my bedroom. I have distinct memories of driving a toy car along its winding roads. But admittedly, it wasn't a sophisticated piece of decor.

If you want to upgrade your child's bedroom or play space with area rugs that balance kid-friendliness with good design sense, Crate & Kids — a Crate & Barrel outpost — is going to be a great bet. They even have a subtler, more aesthetically driven version of the city rug we all remember.

While kid-friendly decor can often lean towards garish with bright colors and designs, Crate & Kids keeps it muted but still fun with geometric patterns, nature scapes, and animal prints. The major downside here is that they are difficult to clean, requiring spot treatment only. Some even call for professional cleaning. If your kid has tornado-like tendencies, you may want to look towards Ruggable or Wayfair and sort through for kid-friendly options there.

