Even though Velus Jones Jr. was the Bears’ third pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, his potential impact in the offense has been the No. 1 talking point for fans. It’s no secret that the team needed more playmakers to help Justin Fields, and Jones is an intriguing prospect with great upside. But there are also several questions surrounding him. To start, Jones didn’t have the same track record of production as many other wide receivers who were available when the Bears made their pick. Further, Jones is set to turn 25 next week, which means he’ll be 29 when it’s time for him to sign his second contract. Many have viewed that as a negative, but in the Bears eyes, they see a more mature rookie, not an older rookie.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO