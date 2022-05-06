San Francisco restaurant that took people on a tour of the world reaches its final destination

Pomelo, located at 92 Judah St., has closed for good. (Kevin Y./Yelp)

After a 25-year run, Pomelo is shutting down — and the giant green fruit hanging above its front door will be going away for good.

Marcia Gagliardi, also known as the Tablehopper, first reported that the citrus-named restaurant located at 92 Judah Street, closed for the last time on April 30. It first opened in October 1997.

In a closure announcement shared on Instagram , owner Rolf Bachmann said, “In addition to the loss of our lease and a financially devastating 2 years of pandemic, it has become an insurmountable challenge to keep up with ever increasing costs and supply chain issues, secure qualified staffing, and work through the city red tape.”

Known for their “refreshingly global” menu, eating at Pomelo was like taking a tour of the world. Each menu item was inspired by the cuisine of a different country and named after a different city, which made for a truly unique dining experience in San Francisco. Menu highlights included the “Havana,” a Cuban-style fried rice with plantains and your choice of protein, “Padang,” an Indonesian slow-cooked beef curry with aromatic notes of lemongrass, lime leaves and ginger, as well as the “Muravera,” a toasted Sardinian couscous with fennel, saffron, fava beans and pancetta.

The restaurant had a second location at 1793 Church St. in Noe Valley, which opened in 2001, but dinner service was suspended at that location back in 2016 .

On the restaurant's website, Rolf and his team — Nelson, Roger and Rafael — thanked everyone and said they would cherish the experience of running Pomelo for the rest of their lives.

Pomelo’s food might live on elsewhere, though. “Keep following this account for a possible announcement about a collection of recipes which we might publish in the coming months,” said the post.