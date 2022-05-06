10573 Virtual Events

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Port Chester-Rye Brook Film Club will feature a virtual session via Zoom with “Isle of Dogs,” written and directed by Wes Anderson Wed., May 18 at 7 p.m. Please watch the film on your own before the session. A limited number of copies are available at the library....

TechCrunch

Facebook is shutting down its podcast service, discontinuing other audio products

“After a year of learning and iterating on audio-first experiences, we’ve decided to simplify our suite of audio tools on Facebook,” a spokesperson from Meta told TechCrunch. “We’re integrating Live Audio Rooms into Facebook Live and we will discontinue our other audio products. We’re constantly evaluating the features we offer so we can focus on the most meaningful experiences.”
GeekyGadgets

Google is buying AR display company Raxium

Google has announced that it is making a new acquisition, the company is buying Raxium a developer of MicroLED displays that are designed for use in Augmented Reality devices and Virtual Reality devices. There are no details on how much Google has paid for Raxium, the terms of the deal...
Wes Anderson
Apple Insider

Apple plans more Fitness+ workouts and Instacart-style service alongside payment features

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's services changes can include updates toApple Fitness+ and Apple Pay, a report claims, with the company also examining a potential grocery ordering service with a focus on nutrition.
idropnews.com

Create Better Art on Your iPad with These 8 Amazing Apps

One of the best parts about the iPhone and iPad is how versatile they are. You can use it for pretty much anything, no matter what your job or hobbies are. Take art, for instance. No one would’ve thought years ago that you could use a device to create art on the go. And yet, now many people use their iPhones and iPads to create awesome digital art wherever they are. If you want to become part of that trend, you’ll need to have the right equipment. If you already have an iPhone or an iPad, you’re on the right track. Now you’ll only need the right app for you. Don’t worry; there are a ton of options out there. Continue reading if you want to find the best apps for digital art for your iPhone or iPad.
Android Police

How to cancel your Spotify account

Spotify is a great music and podcast streaming platform, with more than 82 million tracks and 3.2 million podcasts — including The Joe Rogan Experience, though we're not sure that's a benefit — available at a reasonable price. The ad-supported subscription also makes Spotify a very enticing prospect for those of us who can't justify yet another subscription service. What if you already signed up and want to cancel? Maybe you're tired of hearing the same mixes, you've given up music for lent, or you started cycling to work and want to enjoy the sounds of nature instead. Obviously, Spotify still wants your money (or your data and ad revenue in the case of a free account), so what hurdles do they put in place to keep you subscribed? Fear not — in this article we'll have a look at exactly how to cancel your Spotify premium or free account. Spoiler alert: there's at least one emotionally manipulative email involved.
