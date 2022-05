MINT HILL, NC – The Lady Stallions from Queen’s Grant High School won their first ever softball conference championship with a 21-9 victory over Piedmont Community Charter. They are now the newly formed Metro Eight 1A Conference Champions. The teams overall record is 13-10, and finished 6-1 in their conference. They now await how they will seed in the NC West 1A state playoffs, and highly anticipated home playoff game.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO