ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The Week's Top Stories: Indexes Tumble, Tech Tanks & Kellogg's Pops

By Alex Vuocolo
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4PkC_0fVSI0fw00

The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.

MARKET WOES

Where to begin? For one thing, this stock market is not for the faint of heart. On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial dropped more than 1,000 points; the Nasdaq Composite fell 5 percent; and the S&P 500 slid 3.5 percent, in the worst single-day drop for all three indexes since 2020. Stocks clawed back some of those losses Friday while swinging wildly, but tit's looking pretty rough overall as the losses stack up week-over-week. The reasons for the volatility are well-known at this point: Federal Reserve rate hikes, the war in Ukraine, COVID shutdowns in China, and, of course, inflation. But knowing the cause of your pain doesn't always make it go away, and there are arguably no easy solutions to this complicated tangle of global challenges. In the meantime, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate 50 basis points. The hike was the largest in 22 years and an escalation in the central bank's fight to bring down prices. Alas, whack one mole and another emerges. Most market-watchers agree that tighter monetary conditions (or the fear of them) are why equities are taking a beating this week.

TECH TROUBLES

This is especially true for tech companies, which once again contributed a sizable chunk of the losses. E-commerce companies specifically took the brunt of the bearish sentiment this round, with Etsy, Shopify, and others falling off a cliff. Etsy saw its shares fall 17 percent after the company warned that the days of break-neck growth were ending. Shopify fell 15 percent after giving a similar warning to investors, and Wayfair dropped 26 percent after reporting bigger losses than expected. Elsewhere in tech, earnings were more mixed, but still pretty bearish overall. Lyft plunged 30 percent on the news that it was struggling to attract drivers and was expecting headwinds in the coming quarter. Uber, meanwhile, reported a huge loss on its investment portfolio, which tempered news that trips had risen 18 percent in Q1.

BEERS AND CEREAL

One bright spot in the stock market this week was some solid gains from a handful of venerable food and beverage companies. Kellogg's saw gains on both Thursday and Friday, while the rest of the market launched, on the back of strong sales data. Anheuser-Busch InBev, the maker of Miller Lite and Coors, rallied after it reported an 11 percent jump in revenue and a 2.8 percent bump in total sales volume.

WHEELING AND DEALING

Even as the stock market took a beating this week, the dealmaking continued. Elon Musk secured an additional $7 billion in financing for his Twitter takeover, including contributions from a Saudi prince and the crypto exchange Binance. Spirit turned down a potential merger with JetBlue and is instead moving ahead with plans to form a discount duo with Frontier. And the New York City Employees' Retirement System filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, alleging that CEO Bobby Kotick rushed a merger deal with Microsoft in order to "escape liability" for enabling workplace harassment and abuse under his watch.

'WOODSTOCK OF CAPITALISM'

"It feels really good to be back," said Warren Buffet on Monday at Berkshire Hathaway's first in-person shareholder meeting since the start of the pandemic. The event, which takes place in Omaha, Nebraska, is known as the "Woodstock of Capitalism," and it is closely watched in the financial world, especially now, as the conglomerate gobbles up shares amid the volatility. The 91-year-old Buffet was also particularly feisty this year, going in hard on his bête noire Bitcoin. "Now if you told me you own all of the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) in the world and you offered it to me for $25 I wouldn't take it because what would I do with it? I'd have to sell it back to you one way or another."

FACTS AND FORECASTS

Workers are apparently keeping it pretty chill while Wall Street wobbles. Labor productivity fell 7.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022, which is the biggest drop since 1947. At the same time, unit labor costs increased at an annualized rate of 11.6 percent. This means workers got less done for more money. However, it's worth noting that worker productivity grew three times as much as wage growth between 1979 and 2021, according to the non-partisan Economic Policy Institute. Perhaps workers are just taking a much-needed break now that they've got the upper hand in this tight labor market.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Wall Street Swings Sharply Amid Worries About Rates, Economy

Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening lower and bond yields are rising as yet another report of robust hiring suggests the Federal Reserve will need to keep pressing the fight against inflation and cool off the economy with higher interest rates. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Markets Tumble, S&P 500 Hits New 2022 Low

U.S. markets opened in negative territory, with all three major averages tumbling to kick off Monday's session. It comes amid a slew of market headwinds including inflation, tensions in Ukraine, and rising covid-19 cases in parts of the world. Eddie Ghabour, Co-Owner at the Key Advisors Group joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Stocks Close Near Session Lows with Major Indexes Closing at Lowest Levels in Over a Year, Dow Shed More Than 1,000 Points

Stocks closed near session lows Thursday as the major indexes closed at their lowest levels in over a year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 1,000 points, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq suffered its largest one-day percentage plunge since June 2020. Thursday's losses erased all gains from Wednesday's post-Federal Reserve decision to raise rates by half a percentage point, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell ruling out the potential for larger rate hikes. Jeff Powell, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, joins Closing Bell to discuss Thursday's close, where investors could look for safety in this market, and more.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Stocks Close Lower to End Volatile First Week of Trading in May

Stocks closed lower Friday to end the first trading week of May, which was particularly volatile amid the Federal Reserve's half point rate hike announcement and investor skittishness. The Dow Jones dropped for its sixth straight week, and losses marked a losing week for all three major averages despite starting off with three straight positive sessions. Meanwhile, the April jobs report showed that the economy added 428,000 jobs while unemployment held steady at 3.6%. Melissa Armo, Founder and Owner of The Stock Swoosh, joins Closing Bell to discuss Friday's close, why investors are shrugging off April's positive jobs report, the Federal Reserve's rate hike strategy, and more.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Warren Buffet
Person
Bobby Kotick
Cheddar News

Tech Giants Lost $1 Trillion in Value As Sell-Off Continues

The world's biggest tech companies lost more than $1 trillion in value over the last three trading days, with companies like Amazon, Apple, Meta and Uber leading the losses. The broader tech sell-off comes after the Federal Reserve announced plans to hike interest rates in an attempt to cool inflation. Scott Ladner, CIO, Horizon Investments joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes#Tech Companies#Labor Productivity#Tech Tanks Kellogg#Covid#The Federal Reserve
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Elon Musk WIll Have to Move Twitter to Subscription Model, Says Dan Ives

Dan Ives, Managing Director, Equity Research at Wedbush Securities joined Cheddar News to talk about Elon Musk’s gathering $7 billion more from a group of investors in his quest to purchase Twitter, his potential beef with Bill Gates, and the future of "golden child" Tesla as well as Twitter. "Ultimately they're going to have to move to a subscription model. There's going to be massive changes, I think, behind the scenes, once they go, behind the curtain as a private company in the next few years," he said, regarding the social media platform. "They're gonna have to increase monetization and engagement."
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Why LA Destroyed Its World Class Transit System

Here’s a sentence that makes you think: Los Angeles used to have one of the best mass transit systems in the world. But today, the city of Angels is known for its terrible traffic and poor public transit. In the early 20th century, LA relied on streetcars: trolleys with stops throughout Southern California. But in 1961 the last passenger streetcar took its final ride. Why? Well a popular conspiracy theory blames GM. But is that true? Cheddar explains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Cheddar News

Fed Raises Key Interest Rate but Skeptics Question the Impact on Inflation

The U.S. Federal Reserve is bringing out the big guns — or at least the biggest guns it's willing to use at the moment, given widespread economic uncertainty. The central bank is raising its benchmark interest rate by half a percent and starting the process of winding down its $9 trillion balance sheet in an effort to bring down rampant inflation.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Meta Wants You to Experience Virtual and Augmented Reality in Its Physical Store

Facebook parent Meta has opened its first brick-and-mortar retail location in Burlingame, California, to get customers to experience its suite of products for the metaverse. Martin Gilliard, the director and head of the Meta Store, joined Cheddar News to talk about the immersive experience that he hopes for the customers who visit. "We thought it was important for people to actually experience the products," he said. "When you are building for things like the metaverse, it is an experience that you actually need to have, and we needed to build this so that people can actually see the experiences that this hardware is creating for them."
RETAIL
Cheddar News

Movie Theaters Hope to Capitalize on Netflix Subscriber Loss

Movies theaters, one of the hardest-hit sectors during the pandemic, are looking to bring audiences back — at the expense of streaming. Following Netflix reporting a loss of subscribers for the first time (attributed somewhat to the war in Ukraine), cinemas are taking the opportunity to entice moviegoers to get back to in-person viewing. Alan Wolk, co-founder and lead analyst at TVREV, joined Cheddar News to talk about the new strategies that could help. "We saw success with a lot of these movie theaters that had — chains like Cinépolis — that had you know recliners and food and things like that," he said. "They just need to make it a more special experience in order to get people out of the house and to sort of do hings that make it worthwhile to go to the movie theaters."
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

What the SCOTUS Leak on Roe V. Wade Means for Abortion Rights

Julie F. Kay, human rights attorney, joined Cheddar News to talk about the recent leak of the draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court that looks to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending abortion rights as a federal right. "I think as we've heard it's not a final draft and that's important, but it's also not surprising in that it shows that the ultra-conservative majority of this court wants to fully decimate Roe versus wade," she said. "I think this really is going to put abortion out of reach for a vast number of women in this country and people who are seeking abortion services were already in a situation where 80 percent of the counties in the U.S. don't have a single abortion provider."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cheddar News

Putin Apologizes & New Voice of the White House: What You Need2Know

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!. Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Friday, May 6, 2022:. In Mariupol, Russian forces are making a final push to destroy the last remnant of resistance at the Azovstal steel plant, hoping to give President Vladimir Putin the chance to claim a major win heading into Moscow’s “Victory Day” military celebration Monday. Nothing has changed in Ukraine’s east; in the city of Kramatorsk, Russian airstrikes cratered an apartment complex and an undergarment store, injuring over 25 civilians. Among many other developments, first lady Jill Biden is traveling to visit Ukrainian refugees in Romania — which has taken in 850,000 so far — and U.S. intelligence reportedly helped Ukraine sink Russia’s Moskva warship. WASH POST.
POTUS
Cheddar News

Wall Street's Losses Worsen as Markets Tumble Worldwide

Stocks racked up more losses on Wall Street Monday, leaving the S&P 500 at its lowest point in more than a year. The sell-off came as renewed worries about China’s economy piled on top of global financial markets already battered by rising interest rates. The S&P 500 gave up...
STOCKS
Reuters

Is there light at the end of the tunnel?

A look at the day ahead in markets from Saikat Chatterjee. Amidst the rubble of financial markets this week, investors can be forgiven for feeling pessimistic. But the newsflow over the past few hours has been encouraging. For one, Chinese officials say half of Shanghai has achieved "zero COVID" status...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy