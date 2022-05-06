ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Frank Langella says he's 'been canceled' after Netflix firing

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
Frank Langella is speaking out after being fired by Netflix for alleged misconduct. The Oscar-nominated actor was removed from his role in the upcoming Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher last month after he was reportedly accused of inappropriate conduct on set. Weeks later, he has written...

