ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jeff Russo Nods To The Past, Be It ‘Star Trek’ Or David Bowie, While Creating New Sounds For ‘Picard’ and ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ – Sound & Screen

By Scott Huver
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lou46_0fVSGjcK00

Click here to read the full article.

Star Trek: Picard composer Jeff Russo says he tweaked the streaming series’ main theme for the just-concluded second season in order to capture the current tone of Jean-Luc Picard’s latest adventures in the final frontier.

“What we wanted to do was really reflect the growth of the character and what this particular story was going to be,” he said onstage Thursday at Deadline’s Sound & Screen awards-season music event. “Season 1 was a lot more contemplative, and a lot more about his personal journey. And this one is a little bit more swashbuckling, and this one is a little bit more of an action-y type thing. There’s a lot more stuff going on, and we wanted to give it a little more pace and a little more hype.”

Russo noted that when working on a series in the five-plus-decade-old Star Trek franchise like Picard , “we have this long history of music canon that I get to pull from, which is really, really fun to do.”

And Russo recognized that he, too, is building out that vast, ever-expanding library of Trek music. “A lot a lot of that is trying to figure out how to how to have our own identity while still being a part of this franchise and connecting the musical references from the past and making new musical references for the future and just sort of connecting that whole thing,” he said. “And it’s really important to try to cast your own thing, but never let go of the thing that you know you were.”

Similarly, Russo said that in his work on another sci-fi series produced by Trek czar Alex Kurtzman, Showtime’s The Man Who Fell to Earth , he sought to envision music that would have logically emanated from a TV show based on the cult 1976 film, but also captured some of the essence of its star, glam rock icon David Bowie.

“We talked early on about that there’s a connection to Bowie,” said Russo, an avid fan of the edgy pop star. “So we wanted to give a nod to that. We wanted to add some of that grit and some of that way he did things into the into [the show], and he sort of pops up throughout the whole series.”

Check back Monday for the panel video.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

James Morosini, Filmmaker & Star Of SXSW Grand Jury Prize Winner ‘I Love My Dad,’ Signs With Anonymous Content

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: James Morosini, the writer, director and star of the splashy SXSW comedy I Love My Dad, has signed with Anonymous Content for management. Morosini’s film, based on a true story about a father that catfishes his estranged son on Facebook, had him starring alongside Patton Oswalt, Lil Rel Howery, Amy Landecker, Claudia Sulewski and Rachel Dratch. It premiered to critical acclaim at SXSW and went on to claim the Austin-based festival’s Audience Award, as well as its Grand Jury Prize. Magnolia Pictures picked up worldwide rights to the film in April, slating it...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Pet Sematary’ Writer-Director Lindsey Beer Signs Overall Deal With Paramount, ‘Susie Thunder’ Pic In Development As Part Of Deal

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After recently wrapping production on the Pet Sematary origin pic, Paramount is looking to stay in business with writer-director Lindsey Beer as the the multi-hyphenate has entered into a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to produce, write, and direct feature projects. Beer is already developing several projects under the deal, with several films being kept under wraps. One that isn’t being kept secret is Susie Thunder, which after the studio won a ten-party bidding war, Beer has boarded the movie to develop with Beer producing alongside Epic Magazine’s Arthur Spector, Josh Davis and Josh Bearman....
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Omen’ Prequel ‘The First Omen’ Sets Arkasha Stevenson As Director For 20th Century Studios Movie

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century Studios is in development on The First Omen, a prequel to the original 1976 Fox movie The Omen, with Legion and Briarpatch episodic director Arkasha Stevenson making her feature directorial debut. Stevenson will also handle the rewrite, alongside writing partner Tim Smith. Smith is set to executive produce with Phantom Four producing. David S. Goyer and Keith Levine are producing for Phantom Four, with Gracie Wheelan overseeing for the production label. The original 1976 movie, a hit in its day which grossed over $60 million at the domestic box office (unadjusted for inflation) and starred Gregory Peck, Lee Remick and Harvey...
MOVIES
Deadline

Hot Cannes Package: Katy Perry Stars In Jeremy Zag-directed Animated Musical ‘Melody’; Cross Creek & Zag Studios Producing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Singer/songwriter Katy Perry will star as the title character in Melody, an animated musical feature created, directed and produced by Jeremy Zag. Cross Creek’s Tyler Thompson will produce alongside  Perry, Zag and Michael Gracey, The Greatest Showman  director who helmed the upcoming big budget animated film Ladybug & Cat Noir Awakening, done by Zag’s Zagtoons. Zag is also the director, producer and creator of the Miraculous Ladybug universe. In this musical adventure, Melody is a kind-hearted, insecure singer who must overcome the evil plans of Rose Stellar, a jealous wicked pop queen who has vowed...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Pemberton
Person
David Bowie
Person
Patrick Stewart
Person
Alex Kurtzman
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trek
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jack Kehler Dies: ‘Big Lebowski’ Landlord, Character Actor In Dozens Of Films & TV Shows Was 75

Click here to read the full article. Jack Kehler, a character actor who had supporting roles in dozens of TV shows and films over four decades including the Dude’s landlord in The Big Lebowski, has died. He was 75. Kehler’s son, Eddie Kehler told Deadline, that his father died Saturday of complications of leukemia at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born on May 22, 1946, in Philadelphia, the elder Kehler studied with Sanford Meisner and Wynn Handman and was a lifetime member of The Actors Studio. He was a regular on the short-lived...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Music
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Supreme Court Justices See Pro-Choice Activist Protests Outside Their Homes

Click here to read the full article. Saturday night saw pro-choice activists take to the streets outside the homes of Supreme Court justices Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts, Bloomberg reported. . The gathering of about 100 demonstrators armed with signs and chanting slogans marched from Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland to Roberts’ nearby home. They were ordered to disperse after returning to Kavanaugh’s residence. It is unclear if either Justice was at home. Both incidents come days after the leak of a draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court is considering overturning Roe v. Wade, the federal opinion govering abortion rights. “The time for civility...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ 3D Teaser Trailer Debuts Online

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with teaser trailer: After playing the Avatar: The Way of Water trailer exclusively in theaters on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this past weekend, Disney made it available online Monday. Check it out above; it’s the same trailer that was played during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation last month: The sequel to the highest-grossing movie ever is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. It follows the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Deadline

Comedian Steve Harvey Comments On Will Smith Oscar Slap Calling His Actions A “Punk Move”

Click here to read the full article. Two months after the moment has passed Steve Harvey has spoken about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. During a speaking engagement at Georgia State University (with initial reporting by Atlanta Journal-Constitution who covered the event), Harvey mentions how the slap was a “punk move” and he’s “lost a lot of respect for him.” He didn’t hold back his feelings about the situation and mentioned how faith has helped him solve problems in a non-violent way. “I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity. On a scale of 1...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Winning Time’ Finale: Magic Johnson’s Lakers Reach Dynasty Status As EP Max Borenstein Counters Kareem & Jerry West Foul Calls And Offers Season Two Hints

Click here to read the full article. Tonight’s tenth and final episode of HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty begins with the kind of adversity the team and owner Jerry Buss have overcome all through this charmed ’79-’80 NBA season. In the final moments of Game 5 of the finals, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar launches his patented sky hook, only to land wrong and severely sprain his ankle. The HOF center, dominant to this point, shrugs off the pain and wills the Lakers to being a win away from the NBA title. Magic Johnson, meanwhile, learns he has lost...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy