I Think You Should Leave Renewed for Season 3 on Netflix

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix has renewed Tim Robinson's sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave for a third season, Variety reports. Cast member Sam Richardson said that the writing team began work on...

www.primetimer.com

Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Primetimer

Netflix Is a Joke Fest featured some jokes at the expense of Netflix and Dave Chappelle

On Sunday, Netflix concluded its pandemic-delayed 11-day comedy festival featuring 298 shows, from Gabriel Iglesias becoming the first comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium to Dave Chappelle becoming the first comedian to be attacked at the Hollywood Bowl. The festival included everybody from Pete Davidson to Night Court's Marsha Warfield performing standup sets. Some comedians even mocked Netflix's subscriber woes. "Anyone hear an earthquake or a tremor?” David Letterman quipped during a brief set last week, according to The New York Times comedy critic (and Letterman biographer) Jason Zinoman. Zinoman writes that "with his old pinpoint timing, he waited a beat before quipping: 'Must have been the Netflix stock crashing.'" Anthony Jeselnik told his audience that he loved that Netflix started the festivities by “laying off half their marketing team, losing a billion dollars and then trying to kill Dave Chappelle." The festival also included trans comedian who alluded to the backlash over Chappelle's transgender jokes. Robin Tran, a trans comic who was headlining a show, quipped of the Chappelle attack: “I just want to say, for the record, I only told him to scare Chappelle.”
Primetimer

HBO Max's plans for a DeuxMoi series is a bad idea

The Greg Berlanti-produced adaptation of the pseudonymous Instagram account for celebrity gossip upcoming book Anon Plz sounds a lot like Gossip Girl. But, as Kayleigh Donaldson points out, "let’s be honest here: DeuxMoi is not a good account, it’s a messy idea to empower it via a book and TV show, and doing so will only further accelerate its downfall into conspiratorial nonsense. I wrote before about the perils of blind gossip, a commonly used practice in celebrity reporting that almost always ends badly. It’s a tool that’s as familiar a part of entertainment reporting as puff pieces and photo editing, and one that can be utilized for good. Consider how many abusive men in the film world were the stuff of open conversations because of this kind of worldwide whispering. DeuxMoi is borrowing thoroughly from that handbook, albeit on a much grander scale."
Jorma Taccone
Akiva Schaffer
Andy Samberg
Primetimer

Devon Sawa will return for Chucky Season 2 as a new character

Sawa announced the news in a video in which he reads a letter from Chucky himself. "I don't usually make these videos but I just wanted to read this email from my costar, so you can see what I go through," explains Sawa. "It says, 'Dear Gavin Sawa, I hope this email finds you well, I just want you to know that the only reason that you're here is because I allowed it. Have a great season 2. Love, Chucky. P.S. Just kidding, you suck.'"
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
Primetimer

Toni Morrison novel Sula is being adapted as an HBO limited series

The late Pulitzer Prize winner's second novel, 1973's Sula, will be adapted as a TV series from writer Shannon M. Houston and executive producer Stephanie Allain. According to Deadline, "Sula tracks the lives of two Black heroines from their close-knit childhood in a small Ohio neighborhood called The Bottom, through their sharply divergent paths of womanhood."
Primetimer

FX adapting Kazuo Ishiguro novel Never Let Me Go as a TV series

The Nevers writer Melissa Iqbal will adapt Ishiguro's 2005 dystopian romantic tragedy novel into a series 12 years after it was turned into a Mark Romanek-directed, Alex Garland-written 2010 film starring Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield. "As children, Kathy, Ruth, and Tommy were students at Hailsham, an exclusive boarding school secluded in the English countryside," Deadline says of the series. "It was a place of mercurial cliques and mysterious rules where teachers were constantly reminding their charges of how special they were. Now, years later, Kathy is a young woman. Ruth and Tommy have re-entered her life. And for the first time she is beginning to look back at their shared past and understand just what it is that makes them special – and how that gift will shape the rest of their time together."
Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

