I Think You Should Leave Renewed for Season 3 on Netflix

On Sunday, Netflix concluded its pandemic-delayed 11-day comedy festival featuring 298 shows, from Gabriel Iglesias becoming the first comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium to Dave Chappelle becoming the first comedian to be attacked at the Hollywood Bowl. The festival included everybody from Pete Davidson to Night Court's Marsha Warfield performing standup sets. Some comedians even mocked Netflix's subscriber woes. "Anyone hear an earthquake or a tremor?” David Letterman quipped during a brief set last week, according to The New York Times comedy critic (and Letterman biographer) Jason Zinoman. Zinoman writes that "with his old pinpoint timing, he waited a beat before quipping: 'Must have been the Netflix stock crashing.'" Anthony Jeselnik told his audience that he loved that Netflix started the festivities by “laying off half their marketing team, losing a billion dollars and then trying to kill Dave Chappelle." The festival also included trans comedian who alluded to the backlash over Chappelle's transgender jokes. Robin Tran, a trans comic who was headlining a show, quipped of the Chappelle attack: “I just want to say, for the record, I only told him to scare Chappelle.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 HOUR AGO