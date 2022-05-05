Burglar Accidentally Shoots Himself While Fleeing Crime Scene In Seattle

Photo: Getty Images

A burglary suspect was arrested after Seattle Police say he shot himself while fleeing the scene of a crime , according to FOX 13 .

The incident began when a man heard noises coming from his garage early Wednesday morning (May 4). Upon inspecting the garage, the homeowner spotted a masked man inside and chased after him. The suspect ran towards a van and then pointed his gun at the victim, warning him to "get back," according to authorities.

The homeowner backed off from the burglar, but as he was running away, he reportedly heard a gunshot before the van drove away. Police officers responded to the victim's home, and the man provided a description of the burglary suspect. That's when authorities got another call from dispatch: someone showed up at First Hill Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers dropped by the hospital to speak with the injured person but noticed he was wearing the same clothes as the burglar the homeowner described earlier.

"Police believe the man accidentally fired his handgun while getting into the van," according to reporters. "They also learned the van he was in was reported stolen and had been used in another crime outside of Seattle."

It turned out the suspect was also a convicted felon, meaning he cannot legally possess firearms, authorities say. The suspect, who remains unidentified, will be booked into the King County Jail after he recovers from his injuries. He's facing charges of burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, felony harassment, and possession of a stolen vehicle.