The congregation at St. Johns Episcopal Church is relieved their building has been sold and are especially pleased it will remain a church, said Teresa Lahar, priest. David Crawford, Great Bend, recently purchased the structure at 17th & Adams and is leasing it to Cross Winds of Kansas (CWOK) Bikers Church. It also is home to other groups. (See adjacent story).

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO