Blue Jays-Guardians postponed, set for Saturday DH

 4 days ago

Friday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and host Cleveland Guardians has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Saturday starting at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Fans holding tickets for Saturday’s original game can attend both contests at Progressive Field. Those with tickets for Friday’s postponed game have until July 1 to exchange them.

Cleveland won the series opener 6-5 on Thursday night.

The starting pitchers for Saturday’s twinbill have not been confirmed.

–Field Level Media

