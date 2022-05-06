ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, TX

UPDATE: Disabled box truck held 70 to 100 undocumented immigrants

By Jennifer Flores
 4 days ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – On Friday, May 6, at approximately 7:10 a.m., law enforcement located a disabled box truck on Highway 59 northbound, two miles north of Ganado.

After further investigation, officials discovered the trailer contained undocumented immigrants. Law enforcement detained ten immigrants at the scene, while the remainder fled the scene.

Sheriff Kelly Janica stated the truck held between 70 to 100 persons, according to those interviewed. As of 12 p.m., officials had taken 46 immigrants into custody. Seven are being treated at the Jackson County Hospital for dehydration.

Law enforcement are still searching the area. The following agencies assisted with the incident:

  • Edna Police Department,
  • Ganado Police Department,
  • Jackson County Constables Precincts 1 and 2,
  • Goliad County Sheriff’s Office Taskforce Lone Star,
  • Wharton County Sheriff’s Office,
  • Victoria County Marine Unit,
  • Corpus Christi Fire Department SETRAC
  • Fort Bend County MPV (Mobile Medical Command Units),
  • Jackson County Hospital District EMS,
  • Ganado Fire Department and
  • ESD-3

Sheriff Janica asks the community to lock their vehicles and homes and to report any suspicious activity. Please stay out of the area as this is still an active scene.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office provided the above information and photos.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

