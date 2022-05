CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police are investigating a Friday morning shooting. They say officers responded to calls about gunshots just before 10:00 a.m. on Ross Street. They found 25-year-old Joshua Flores, who had been shot, in the street. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Clovis police are asking anyone with […]

CLOVIS, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO