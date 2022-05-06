ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Two Former Mr. Darcys Delight in Netflix Espionage Caper Operation Mincemeat

By Stephanie Zacharek
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21v0zY_0fVSDv0100

Even the most imaginative spy novelist couldn’t have made it up: In 1943 a motley group of British operatives created an elaborate false identity for a corpse, which they then sent awash on a beach in Spain, with the aim of throwing the Nazis off the trail of the Allies’ impending invasion of Sicily. This “credible courier,” carrying personal letters and accouterments as well as an all-important fake official document, did exactly as he was told—after all, he had no choice—and ultimately pulled off his mission with grand success, though not without a few nail-biting detours and near-misses. The top-secret plan was dubbed Operation Mincemeat , a suitable name for cobbled-together plot so humble that it could just possibly work.

Now a movie of the same name works a similar homegrown charm. Directed by John Madden—who may be best known for 1998’s Shakespeare in Love , a perfectly entertaining bonbon that has somehow become fashionable to deride— Operation Mincemeat , based on Ben Macintyre’s 2010 book, follows the twisting trail of the unwitting war hero Major William Martin, who began life as a decrepit body lingering in a morgue and now lives forever in espionage lore. Commander Ewen Montagu ( Colin Firth ) and Royal Air Force Lieutenant Charles Cholmondeley ( Matthew Macfadyen ) hatch this farfetched plan but have trouble selling it to the higher-ups, for understandable reasons. It doesn’t help that their personal lives are something of a mess: Montagu is having marital troubles, and his wife has gone off to America with their children. Cholmondeley is shy and awkward—he’s interested in a young woman who works at their office, Jean Leslie (the always captivating Kelly Macdonald), though she doesn’t seem to return his affections—and he feels inferior to his brother, killed in the line of duty and lionized by the men’s grieving mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u95fr_0fVSDv0100
James Fleet as Charles Fraser-Smith, Colin Firth as Ewen Montagu and Matthew Macfadyen as Charles Cho Giles Keyte—Netflix

But their scheme eventually gets the go-ahead, and once they find a suitable stiff, they’re off. Jean is enlisted to help them invent a believable romantic backstory for Major Martin, and her involvement in the scheme creates an awkward love triangle: She develops a crush on Montagu, as Cholmondeley looks on mournfully, though he’s not above a rather cruel act of romantic sabotage. And the woman who holds the intelligence office together, Helen Leggett (Penelope Wilton), a model of efficiency, pens the love letter that’s eventually tucked into Major Martin’s breast pocket—a letter that points to her own experience of lost love in a previous war, an eloquent touch that’s purely moving rather than sentimental.

Aside from the fact that Operation Mincemeat features not one but two former Mr. Darcys (one from the much-loved 1995 Pride and Prejudice mini-series, the other from Joe Wright ’s similarly marvelous 2005 film adaptation), and works beautifully as a romance, it’s also a cracking espionage caper. Even as the deception was unfolding, its participants—especially a Naval intelligence officer, played here by Johnny Flynn, by the name of Ian Fleming—knew it would one day make a great story. The near-failure of Operation Mincemeat, which Madden and screenwriter Michelle Ashford render in tense, crisp detail, makes this story that much more remarkable, and this trim little movie, both funny and grand, does it justice. Major William Martin, God rest his soul, didn’t die for naught.

Read more reviews by Stephanie Zacharek

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Actor Frank Langella, 84, furiously denies ‘fondling’ younger actress while filming love scene for Netflix show he was fired from and says: ‘Cancel culture is the antithesis of democracy…this is not American’

Veteran actor Frank Langella has claimed he's a victim of 'un-American' cancel culture after he was fired from Netflix's upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher series over claims he fondled a young co-star inappropriately during a love-scene. 'I have been canceled. Just like that,' Langella, 84, wrote in...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Babylon’ Debuts First Footage: Brad Pitt Is Unrecognizable with Massive Prosthetic Nose in Silent Film Era

Click here to read the full article. Finally, finally, finally we are one step closer to the epic Hollywood empire that is “Babylon.” The upcoming feature from Oscar-winning writer-director Damien Chazelle stars “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for “Babylon” in a period piece about the transitional period in the film industry when silent movies gave way to talkies. The film is set to premiere wide January 6, 2023, and already is a buzzed-about Oscars contender. While Chazelle has stayed mum about plot specifics, drama “Babylon” reportedly focuses on real-life industry titans Clara Bow (Robbie), Elinor Glyn, and studio...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Gloria Estefan and Andy Garcia Reveal Family Secret in ‘Father of the Bride’ Remake Trailer

The official trailer for the Father of the Bride remake brings a Cuban Miami family to life, with an all-star cast featuring Gloria Estefan and Andy Garcia. Like previous iterations of Father of the Bride, the latest remake will center on the father of a soon-to-be bride coming to terms with his daughter’s nuptials and will be told through the relationships in a big, sprawling Latin family. Adria Arjona, Diego Boneta, Chloe Fineman and Isabela Merced also star.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Morbius' Star Adria Arjona on Ryan Reynolds' Casting Assist, That Ending and 'Andor'Jared Leto in 'Morbius': Film Review'Breaking Bad' Comrades Vince...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen in Netflix’s ‘Operation Mincemeat’: Film Review

While traditional American war films tend to lean hard into valor, sacrifice and vigorous patriotism, the British equivalent more often favors heart and faith, duty and stiff-upper-lip resolve, especially in the country’s rich library of home-front dramas. Audiences with affection for the latter will enjoy John Madden’s Operation Mincemeat, a gripping account of an elaborate World War II espionage deception that helped turn the tide for the Allied Forces in Europe. A far more decorous affair than its macho-burger title would suggest, this is a classy production with a first-rate ensemble cast, splicing the story’s intrigue with a poignant vein...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Fleming
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Ben Macintyre
Person
Matthew Macfadyen
Person
Ewen Montagu
Person
Kelly Macdonald
Person
Penelope Wilton
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

The Cast Of ‘Love Story’ Then And Now 2022

Love means…. Yeah, I bet you could finish the rest. Yep, as it’s number 13 on AFI’s greatest movie quotes of all time. Just one below another love, this time of napalm in the morning (#12). Oh, Love Story… If you’re ever in the mood to have a good, solid cry, this is the film for you. It explores the relationship between Jenny and Oliver, two people from contrasting worlds – a preppy millionaire and a social zero – as Jenny so eloquently puts it… who decide to grab coffee one day, and continue to navigate life together, instead of on their own.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espionage#Operation Mincemeat#British#Nazis#Royal Air Force
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Robert Morse: Mad Men actor and Broadway star dies aged 90

Robert Morse, who was well-known for starring in Mad Men, has died at the age of 90.The actor played Bert Cooper, the leader of advertising agency Sterling Cooper, in the HBO drama series.Before appearing in Mad Men, Morse was an established actor on stage, having originated the role of J Pierrepont Finch in the musical comedy How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway in 1961.His performance as a window-washer who blags his way to the top of the corporate world scored him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He reprised the role in...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Lands New Drama Starring Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels is returning to Netflix for A Man in Full, a limited series based on Tom Wolfe's novel. The series will be written by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and includes Oscar-winner Regina King as an executive producer. Daniels won an Emmy in 2018 for his performance in Netflix's limited series Western Godless.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

What became of Michael Jackson’s pet chimpanzee Bubbles

At the height of his rise to pop superstardom in the 1980s, Michael Jackson was inseparable from his pet chimpanzee Bubbles.The friendship did much to cement the singer’s reputation for deep eccentricity and attracted intense tabloid interest around the world.Jackson – who died in 2009 and whose legacy has been tarnished by multiple allegations of sexual abuse, which he denied throughout his lifetime – would take his primate familiar with him everywhere he went, the duo often giving TV “interviews” together and sporting matching outfits.But whatever happened to Bubbles and the other 124 wild animals Jackson kept at his...
PETS
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
People

The Staircase: The True Story Behind HBO Max's True Crime Series

HBO Max is telling the true story of Kathleen Peterson's tragic and mysterious death. The Staircase, which is set to hit the streamer on May 5, stars Colin Firth as Michael Peterson, a novelist who was convicted of murdering his wife Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette) after she was found dead at the bottom of the staircase in their home.
DURHAM, NC
The Hollywood Reporter

Minnie Driver on Why Being Told She Wasn’t “Hot Enough” by ‘Good Will Hunting’ Producer Was So “Devastating”

Minnie Driver says hearing from a Good Will Hunting producer that she wasn’t “hot enough” to play her Oscar-nominated role “could have been way more damaging than it was,” but still says as a young Hollywood talent, it was “devastating” to hear. In a new interview with The Cut, the Starstruck actress opened up about the experiences of breaking out in Hollywood as a 20-something woman, including the intense public interest around her personal life and the damaging things said to actresses about their looks. While speaking about her 2016 revelation — that an unnamed Good Will Hunting producer told her...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Pfeiffer to Lead ‘Wild Four O’Clocks’ for ‘The Batman’ Writer Peter Craig and ‘La La Land,’ ‘Drive’ Producers

Three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer, currently seen playing Betty Ford in Showtime’s The First Lady, is set to star in Wild Four O’Clocks, the directorial debut of in-demand screenwriter Peter Craig, who recently penned The Batman alongside Matt Reeves and worked on Top Gun: Maverick. Three-time Academy Award-nominee Marc Platt (La La Land, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Bridge of Spies) and Emmy Award-winner Adam Siegel (Oslo, Drive, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) are producing the film, which will be launched at the Cannes Marche du Film by Protagonist Pictures. CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales.More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Harry Potter’ Actors Who’ve Died In Real Life: Alan Rickman, John Hurt, & More

The first film of the Harry Potter series was released in 2001 and instantly became a box office hit, paving the way for an ever-growing franchise. Even years after the movies wrapped production in 2011, the stars – Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint – cannot get away from questions about reunions and reboots. Speaking on that note in March 2022, Daniel, who played the titular character of Harry Potter, said he’s not “really interested” in starring in an adaption of the Harry Potter-themed Broadway hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
MOVIES
TIME

TIME

60K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy