Special needs athletes participate in torch run with Alachua law enforcement agencies

By Gershon Harrell, The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago

The sweltering heat Friday couldn't stop the excitement and vigor of community members who participated in the local Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Sporting purple shirts, a small group of law enforcement officers ran side-by-side with Special Olympians, as each took turns holding a lit torch as they ran through part of Jonesville.

The torch run is an annual event that has been on a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic and helps raise money for the Special Olympics competition.

"This was an awesome turnout for being such a short amount of time to put it together this year," said Susan Pratt, a University of Florida police officer and co-organizer of the event. "We weren't sure it was even going to be able to happen. And then we have a great group of people from all the different agencies ...  were able to put this together in such a short amount of time for our athletes and our special needs community."

The 1.2-mile run started at the Steeples Chase Shopping Plaza in Jonesville before heading south on Northwest 140th Terrace. Runners made their way toward West Newberry Road before ending with a brisk walk going back to the plaza.

Roughly 30 special-needs runners participated in the run, along with local law enforcement officials from UFPD, Santa Fe College, Gainesville, High Springs and the Alachua County Sherriff's Office in attendance.

Ella Zsemvik, 29, a Special Olympian and a champion in bocce ball, arrived back at the plaza lot holding the torch with a smile on her face.

She has participated in the Special Olympics for the past five years, though this was her first Law Enforcement Torch Run. She said the event is a great way to make new friends and have fun. She was joined by her father, Charles Peek.

"For special needs folks out of college and out of high school, there are not that many opportunities," Zsemvik said. "It's just such a great support system and positive. It's a wonderful thing."

Special Olympics funding was raised from the event through T-shirt and hat sales. Law enforcement officers and deputies also worked as waiters in restaurants through a Tip-A-Cop program to help raise money for athletes wanting to participate in the Olympics.

The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

