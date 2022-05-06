ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ Trailer: Melissa McCarthy Battles Hell in Netflix Sitcom

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

Heaven, hell, and office romances: real-life couple and comedy duo Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone lead Netflix comedy “God’s Favorite Idiot,” premiering on the streamer June 15.

McCarthy and Falcone co-founded On the Day Productions, and have written and produced films like “Tammy,” “The Boss” and “Life of the Party” together with Falcone directing. Now, the creative partners lead “God’s Favorite Idiot,” which is part “Bruce Almighty” and part workplace comedy.

Falcone stars as unassuming tech support employee Clark Thompson who pines after his co-worker Amily Luck (McCarthy). After being struck by lightning, Clark begins to glow — and not just because his crush is reciprocated. Turns out, Clark is now anointed, and must battle Satan (Leslie Bibb) with the help of Amily.

The eight-episode series also stars Kevin Dunn, Usman Ally, Steve Mallory, Chris Sandiford, Ana Scotney, and Yanic Truesdale. “God’s Favorite Idiot” is Oscar nominee McCarthy’s follow-up TV role to Hulu’s critically-acclaimed David E. Kelley drama “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

The new Netflix series comes on the heels of Mike Myers’ comedy “ The Pentaverate ” and the first look at ’90s sitcoms “That ’90s Show” and “Blockbuster.” Netflix’s head of comedy Tracey Pakosta previously told Deadline that the streamer is focusing on “work family shows” similar to “Superstore,” “The Good Place,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” all of which she helped develop while at NBCUniversal. Pakosta joined Netflix at the end of 2021.

“It’s really hard to do multi-cam well. There are certain people that really know how to do it, and certain talent that really loves it and wants to do it. But it’s hard for everybody,” Pakosta said of sitcoms. “You’ll see that the goal is to just create a wide breadth of comedy offerings that are incredibly funny and give people choice.”

Netflix revealed it had actually lost 200,000 global paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 and is expecting an additional loss of an estimated 2 million paid subscribers before the quarter is finished. The streaming platform axed Meghan Markle’s upcoming animated series, as well as cancelled “Raising Dion” and comedy “Space Force.”

“God’s Favorite Idiot” premieres June 15 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original "Rocky" hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015's "Creed," which followed Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When "Creed II" was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan's...
Click here to read the full article. 1. "Stranger Things" Season 4, Volume 1 (available May 27) Best Reason to Watch: Summer is the season for blockbusters, and "Stranger Things" is TV's biggest blockbuster — at least, until HBO's "House of the Dragon" and Amazon Prime's "Lord of the Rings" premiere at summer's end. Even with those gargantuan franchises in the offing, the Duffer Brothers aren't giving up the title of TV's top popcorn program without a fight. Season 4 is being split into two volumes, with four or five episodes premiering May 27 and the remaining entries debuting July 1....
Click here to read the full article. Updated on May 10, 2022 at 9:15 p.m. ET to reflect the renewals of "Law & Order" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime." April showers have given way to May flowers – and April meetings among network executives have given way to May renewals and cancellations of existing series. With so many shows still sans such a decision, we'll get a ton of cancellation/renewal news in the coming days. IndieWire arrived a bit early to the game this year, but there's already been a number of broadcast TV shows scrapped. Among them, however, were some...
‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Mike Hagerty dies: Friends, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Somebody Somewhere character actor was 67

New Jeff Bridges TV Series Gets June Premiere Date on FX

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Jack Kehler Dies: ‘Big Lebowski’ Landlord, Character Actor In Dozens Of Films & TV Shows Was 75

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

