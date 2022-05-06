ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming up: Letter Carrier Food Drive in Great Falls

By Colter Anstaett
 4 days ago
On Saturday, May 14, in Great Falls you have an opportunity to donate food to the Great Falls Community Food Bank without leaving home thanks to the Letter Carrier Food Drive.

All you have to do to donate is leave unopened, nonperishable food in a bag on your porch or at your mailbox before 8:30 a.m. on May 14.

Postal workers and food bank volunteers will collect the bags and take them to the post office for the food bank to collect.

"This Letter Carrier Food Drive is huge for us. It gets us through the summer months when people are out enjoying the sunshine and kind of forget about us a little bit,” said Shaun Tatarka, the director of the Great Falls Community Food Bank. "We’re currently in need of canned pasta and canned fruit is kind of our big need right now.”

This is a national event with postal workers across the country collecting food for food banks in their respective communities.

For more information, call the food bank at 406-452-9029, or visit the website .

