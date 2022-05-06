Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock Texas. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hale; Lynn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR LUBBOCK...NORTH CENTRAL LYNN...SOUTHWESTERN FLOYD...WESTERN CROSBY AND SOUTHEASTERN HALE COUNTIES At 1004 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Floydada to Ralls to 3 miles northwest of Ransom Canyon, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 948 PM CDT, the West Texas Mesonet at Wolfforth measured a wind gust of 73 mph. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lubbock, Slaton, Floydada, Crosbyton, Wolfforth, Idalou, Ralls, Petersburg, Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon, Cone, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Lubbock International Airport, Texas Tech University, Slide, Woodrow, New Deal, Buffalo Springs and Lubbock Science Spectrum. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
