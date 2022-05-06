Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catoosa, Murray, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 242 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Daggett impacting Interstate 15 and Interstate 40, moving east at 45 mph. The dust channel is causing multiple traffic accidents along Interstate 15 east of Barstow, CA. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 124. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 51. Locations impacted include Barstow, Daggett, Afton Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs, Ludlow, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Nebo Center and Lenwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Effective: 2022-05-10 22:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Briscoe; Childress; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Stonewall; Terry; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST TEXAS COTTLE CROSBY DICKENS FLOYD GARZA HALE HOCKLEY KENT KING LUBBOCK LYNN MOTLEY STONEWALL TERRY YOAKUM IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS BRISCOE CHILDRESS HALL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASPERMONT, BROWNFIELD, CEE VEE, CHILDRESS, CROSBYTON, DENVER CITY, DICKENS, DUMONT, FLOYDADA, GUTHRIE, HALE CENTER, JAYTON, KIRKLAND, LAKE ALAN HENRY, LEVELLAND, LOCKNEY, LUBBOCK, MATADOR, MEADOW, MEMPHIS, NEW HOME, ODONNELL, OLD GLORY, PADUCAH, PLAINS, PLAINVIEW, POST, QUITAQUE, RALLS, ROARING SPRINGS, SILVERTON, SLATON, SPUR, SUNDOWN, TAHOKA, TURKEY, WELLMAN, AND WOLFFORTH.
Effective: 2022-05-10 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Childress A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR WESTERN CHILDRESS AND HALL COUNTIES At 955 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Memphis to 6 miles southeast of Turkey, moving northeast at 25 mph. Quarter size hail was reported near Turkey at 948 PM. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Memphis, Turkey, Tell, Estelline, Lakeview and Plaska Community. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-10 22:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yoakum FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTY At 1018 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Denver City. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Denver City. The threat of significant additional rainfall has passed. However, residual runoff is expected to persist through 1 AM. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Effective: 2022-05-10 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.8 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 16.7 Tue 8 pm CDT 16.7 16.7 16.6
Effective: 2022-05-10 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Isle of Wight; James City; Newport News; Surry; York COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...James City, Isle of Wight, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Surry, Newport News, Hampton/Poquoson and York Counties, and Suffolk and Chesapeake. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking waves will result in beach erosion and damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. JAMES RIVER AT SCOTLAND/JAMESTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 4.5 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/08 AM 4.7 2.5 2.9 1 MODERATE 11/09 PM 4.7 2.5 2.7 1 MODERATE 12/09 AM 4.3 2.1 2.5 1 MINOR 12/10 PM 4.4 2.2 2.2 1 MINOR 13/10 AM 3.4 1.2 1.6 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.3 2.5 3.0 3 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.0 2.2 2.5 3 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.4 1.6 2.0 3 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.5 1.6 2-3 NONE 13/07 AM 3.4 0.6 1.0 2 NONE 13/08 PM 3.6 0.8 0.7 2 NONE YORKTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.4 FT, MAJOR 2.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.0 2.4 2.9 1 MODERATE 11/06 PM 4.7 2.1 2.4 1 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.3 1.7 2.1 1 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.7 1.8 1 NONE 13/08 AM 3.6 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.3 1.1 1 NONE FORT MONROE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.3 2.5 2.9 4 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.0 2.2 2.5 4 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.4 1.6 2.0 3 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.5 1.5 3 NONE 13/08 AM 3.5 0.7 1.0 2 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.1 0.9 2 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-10 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland, Mathews, Middlesex, Gloucester, Northumberland and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 2 to 3 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/11 PM 3.6 1.7 1.9 1 MINOR 11/12 PM 3.7 1.8 2.0 1 MINOR 12/12 AM 3.8 1.9 2.0 1 MINOR 12/01 PM 3.5 1.6 1.8 1 MINOR 13/01 AM 3.6 1.7 1.7 1 MINOR 13/02 PM 3.0 1.1 1.3 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/10 PM 3.3 1.8 2.0 3 MINOR 11/10 AM 3.6 2.1 2.2 2 MODERATE 11/10 PM 3.4 1.9 2.0 2 MINOR 12/11 AM 3.3 1.8 1.9 2 MINOR 12/11 PM 3.2 1.7 1.7 1-2 MINOR 13/12 PM 2.8 1.3 1.4 1-2 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/08 AM 3.7 2.3 2.5 3 MODERATE 11/08 PM 3.6 2.2 2.4 3 MODERATE 12/08 AM 3.4 2.0 2.2 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.1 1.7 1.8 2 MINOR 13/09 AM 2.8 1.4 1.6 1-2 NONE WARE RIVER AT SCHLEY VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.0 2.3 2.6 2 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 2.1 2.2 3 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.3 1.6 1.9 2 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.6 1.5 2 NONE 13/07 AM 3.6 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.2 0.9 1 NONE YORKTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.4 FT, MAJOR 2.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.0 2.4 2.9 1 MODERATE 11/06 PM 4.7 2.1 2.4 1 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.3 1.7 2.1 1 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.7 1.8 1 NONE 13/08 AM 3.6 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.3 1.1 1 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for west central Texas. Target Area: Fisher; Nolan; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Nolan and Fisher Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake Sweetwater, or near Sweetwater, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sweetwater, Rotan, Roby, Trent, Sylvester, Mccaulley, Longworth, Hitson, Gannon, Lake Sweetwater, Busby, Capitola and Camp Boothe Oaks. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 239 and 261. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for west central Texas. Target Area: Kimble; Menard; Schleicher; Sutton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Schleicher, Kimble, Menard and eastern Sutton Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Roosevelt, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Junction, Menard, Telegraph, Saline, Segovia, London, South Llano River State Park, Hext, Roosevelt, Fort Mckavett, Adams, Camp Sol Mayer, Cleo, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1773, Yates Crossing, I-10 Near The Sutton- kKmble County Line, Us-377 Near The Kimble-Menard County Line, Us- 83 Near The Kimble-Menard County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Highway 29 and I-10 Near The Kimble-Kerr County Line. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 419 and 477. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-10 22:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-05-10 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland, Mathews, Middlesex, Gloucester, Northumberland and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 2 to 3 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/11 PM 3.6 1.7 1.9 1 MINOR 11/12 PM 3.7 1.8 2.0 1 MINOR 12/12 AM 3.8 1.9 2.0 1 MINOR 12/01 PM 3.5 1.6 1.8 1 MINOR 13/01 AM 3.6 1.7 1.7 1 MINOR 13/02 PM 3.0 1.1 1.3 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/10 PM 3.3 1.8 2.0 3 MINOR 11/10 AM 3.6 2.1 2.2 2 MODERATE 11/10 PM 3.4 1.9 2.0 2 MINOR 12/11 AM 3.3 1.8 1.9 2 MINOR 12/11 PM 3.2 1.7 1.7 1-2 MINOR 13/12 PM 2.8 1.3 1.4 1-2 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/08 AM 3.7 2.3 2.5 3 MODERATE 11/08 PM 3.6 2.2 2.4 3 MODERATE 12/08 AM 3.4 2.0 2.2 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.1 1.7 1.8 2 MINOR 13/09 AM 2.8 1.4 1.6 1-2 NONE WARE RIVER AT SCHLEY VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.0 2.3 2.6 2 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 2.1 2.2 3 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.3 1.6 1.9 2 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.6 1.5 2 NONE 13/07 AM 3.6 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.2 0.9 1 NONE YORKTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.4 FT, MAJOR 2.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.0 2.4 2.9 1 MODERATE 11/06 PM 4.7 2.1 2.4 1 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.3 1.7 2.1 1 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.7 1.8 1 NONE 13/08 AM 3.6 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.3 1.1 1 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County Outflow from distant thunderstorms over the Texas Panhandle will produce brief wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph through 10 pm mdt. These winds may produce areas of blowing dust and rapid changes in visibility on area highways before they diminish after 10 pm.
Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST ARIZONA AND PART OF SOUTHERN NEVADA A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 465 and 466. * TIMING...10 am PDT/MST through 8 pm PDT/MST Wednesday. * WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grant; Morton; Stanton; Stevens FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...075...084 AND 085 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...075 084 AND 085 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Effective: 2022-05-10 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Wicomico County. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/10 PM 3.1 1.0 1.2 3 NONE 11/10 AM 3.5 1.4 1.6 2 MINOR 11/11 PM 3.4 1.3 1.4 2 MINOR 12/11 AM 3.3 1.2 1.4 2 MINOR 13/12 AM 3.7 1.6 1.5 1-2 MODERATE 13/12 PM 3.3 1.2 1.3 1 MINOR
Effective: 2022-05-10 23:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Leelanau Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Leelanau, Benzie and western Grand Traverse Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1101 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles north of Sleeping Bear Point to 6 miles northwest of Frankfort. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Beulah, Benzonia, Honor, Platte Township, Lake Leelanau, Suttons Bay, Lake Ann, Bendon, Interlochen, Interlochen State Park, Grawn and Karlin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-10 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, one to one and one half of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 AM 3.9 1.4 1.7 9 NONE 11/05 PM 3.8 1.3 1.7 8 NONE 12/05 AM 3.6 1.1 1.4 6-7 NONE 12/06 PM 3.6 1.1 1.3 5-6 NONE 13/06 AM 3.2 0.7 1.0 4 NONE 13/07 PM 3.2 0.7 0.6 3-4 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Marble and Glen Canyons; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MST WEDNESDAY (11 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY) * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph expected. * WHERE...Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, and the White Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand with reduced visibility are possible in the lower elevations, especially on Wednesday afternoon.
