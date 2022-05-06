No injuries after school bus crashes into tree

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Dispatchers say a Kanawha County school bus has crashed into a tree.

According to West Virginia 511, the crash happened on Elk River Road North at approximately 4:06 p.m. Friday, May 6 near the Kanawha-Clay county line.

Dispatchers says there were students onboard the bus, and no injuries have been reported at this time. The school bus received minor damage.

