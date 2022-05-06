ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

No injuries after school bus crashes into tree

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d5cNE_0fVSCHEw00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Dispatchers say a Kanawha County school bus has crashed into a tree.

According to West Virginia 511, the crash happened on Elk River Road North at approximately 4:06 p.m. Friday, May 6 near the Kanawha-Clay county line.

Dispatchers says there were students onboard the bus, and no injuries have been reported at this time. The school bus received minor damage.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

