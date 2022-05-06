ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Confirmed shootings in Sioux City increased 555% from 2020 to 2021: Is 2022 following the same pattern?

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0usIXG_0fVSBiqE00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many Siouxlanders have taken to social media to express their concerns about the rise in crime in recent months, but what does the data say?

According to a report from the Sioux City Police Department, confirmed shootings jumped from nine shots in 2020 to 59 shots in 2021 – a 555.556% increase. As of April 18, 2022, there have been more shootings than in 2020, and the same amount as in 2019.

Confirmed Shootings from 2019 through April 2022 were reported as follows:

In the last five years, the total number of violent crimes and gun-related crimes has increased over the last five years.

Data for confirmed shootings for 2017 and 2018 was not available due to changes in how data is tracked for the SCPD, according to Community Policing Sergeant Jeremy McClure.

Sioux City man charged after police find 1.5 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills

Data for violent crimes from 2017 through April 18, 2022, was reported as follows:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ogags_0fVSBiqE00
Data provided by the Sioux City Police Department

Data for gun-related crimes from 2017 through April 18, 2022, was reported as follows:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1PIM_0fVSBiqE00
Data provided by the Sioux City Police Department
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

