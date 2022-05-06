ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Why the trustees renamed a PSU building in downtown State College after the university president

By Josh Moyer
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cctP3_0fVSBA1e00

Minutes after referring to Penn State as a “special place,” outgoing university President Eric Barron — who’s set to retire Sunday — was honored with the announcement that the building they stood in would be named after him.

The Innovation Hub, an 85,000-square-foot building in downtown State College that opened last winter, will now be known as the “ Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub Building .” Penn State’s board of trustees voted unanimously on the name change Friday afternoon.

The $52 million hub, part of the Invent Penn State initiative launched by Barron in 2015 , is a space for students and community members alike to turn their entrepreneurial ideas into reality. It’s also home to the Happy Valley LaunchBox, which provides free business legal advice, free design spaces, free support and more.

“Penn State’s LaunchBox and Innovation Hub network will benefit generations of Penn Staters and create a powerful path to revitalization in our communities for so many years to come,” board chair Matthew Schuyler said.

During Barron’s final presentation to the board, before the building naming, he reflected on some of his accomplishments and proudly recounted Invent Penn State’s success. He anticipated only six or seven LaunchBoxes around the commonwealth might succeed; instead, there are now 21 such spaces around Pennsylvania still going strong.

Some 96% of Pennsylvanians now have a LaunchBox or Innovation Hub within 30 miles of where they live or work, according to officials.

“There’s not a single one that we want to give up,” Barron said. “They truly make our campuses a part of the community, and they clearly have tremendous support.”

After concluding his report, from the sixth floor of the hub at 123 S. Burrowes St., Barron joked he couldn’t bring an actual bottle of champagne to his final meeting. But he thanked the trustees and those at Penn State who helped him during his eight-year tenure and all those who care and support the university.

“We’ve had some ups and downs, and I will tell you — if I were a little bit younger, I would do it all over again, even if I knew it wouldn’t be smooth. Because this is a special place,” Barron said. “I really — really — have appreciated and enjoyed being your president for eight years. So thank you. Thank you.”

Schuyler took the podium after Barron and made several announcements related to Barron, Penn State’s 18th president. Not only was a building renamed after him, but Barron also earned emeritus status and was granted the Penn State Medal, which recognizes those who make “outstanding” contributions to higher education in Pennsylvania.

But it was likely the Innovation Hub’s naming that felt most personal. The building also houses the dean’s suite for the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, where the retiring president served as dean from 2002 to 2006. Barron was a faculty member for the college starting in 1986, leaving in 2006 before returning in 2014 as the university president.

According to Penn State, Invent Penn State has supported 4,976 entrepreneurs, graduated 464 startups from accelerator programs and helped start 218 new Pennsylvania companies since 2015.

The Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub Building opened last November and was simply known then as the Penn State Innovation Hub. It features makerspaces, a virtual-reality/immersive technology laboratory, student club storage, a sixth-floor vista point/overlook event space and collaboration areas.

Barron will officially retire Sunday, with President-Elect Neeli Bendapudi set to take over Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
State College, PA
Government
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric J. Barron
Newswatch 16

Students disgusted by Nittany Lion Shrine vandalism

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Ask almost anyone what one of the most recognizable things on Penn State University's campus is, and they'll probably say the Nittany Lion Shrine. "It's such a cultural thing here to just go take your pictures with the lion shrine. You go to Old Main; you go to the lion shrine," Evan Roberts said.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psu#University President#Penn State#Invent Penn State#Innovation Hub#Penn Staters#Launchboxes#Pennsylvanians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
195
Followers
145
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy