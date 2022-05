As if Green Bay Packers fans could get any more excited about the upcoming season, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler gave them another reason to get hyped. In a recent article posted on ESPN, Fowler wrote: “One AFC scout told me [Devonte] Wyatt has some Warren Sapp-like qualities, based on explosion at the line scrimmage. Not that he is exactly like Sapp– Wyatt would have gone much higher, if so–but that he has some of that look to his game.” Back when Sapp played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they were in the same division as the Packers. Fans remember how explosive he was. This is certainly reason to be excited.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO