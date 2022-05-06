Truck crashes into Schuylkill County home

HEGINS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer smashed into a Schuylkill County home Friday morning.

According to Hegins Valley Fire Chief Chad Richards, in the 200 block of East Main Street in Hegins Township around 8:30 a.m. the truck crashed into the house.

The chief tells Eyewitness News residents were home at the time the crash happened however they were not injured.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital says, Richards. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Crews removed the truck from the home around 3:0 p.m. The crash left extensive damage to the house.

