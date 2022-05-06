ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Truck crashes into Schuylkill County home

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k1mbx_0fVSA7ZL00

HEGINS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer smashed into a Schuylkill County home Friday morning.

According to Hegins Valley Fire Chief Chad Richards, in the 200 block of East Main Street in Hegins Township around 8:30 a.m. the truck crashed into the house.

Car crashes into school van in Scranton

The chief tells Eyewitness News residents were home at the time the crash happened however they were not injured.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWZb5_0fVSA7ZL00
    Norwegian Township News and Concerns
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSWCL_0fVSA7ZL00
    Norwegian Township News and Concerns

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital says, Richards. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Crews removed the truck from the home around 3:0 p.m. The crash left extensive damage to the house.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

House fire leads to drug discovery by firefighters

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house fire lead to drug charges for a man in Union County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 600 block of Leiser Road in White Deer Township. Officials say the Warrior Run Fire Company located several drug […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Kingston Thursday night. The crash occurred at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Wyoming Avenue after 6:00 p.m. in Kingston. The County Coroner’s Office tells Eyewitness News this crash was fatal. Traffic was down to one lane in the area […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Two crashes in the same spot minutes apart in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two crashes occured in Kingston, Tuesday evening, in the same spot, just minutes apart. According to the Eyewitness News crew on scene, the first crash involved a driver heading south on Wyoming Avenue who was t-boned while trying to make a left-hand turn to get on the Cross Valley. Two […]
KINGSTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schuylkill County, PA
Sports
Scranton, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Schuylkill County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Scranton, PA
Sports
Schuylkill County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
City
Home, PA
Scranton, PA
Accidents
Schuylkill County, PA
Accidents
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Warrant issued for former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bench warrant has been issued for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for a probation violation in Montgomery County. Kane was charged with DUI last month after a two-car crash in Scranton. According to police, the crash happened near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man accidentally released from prison arrested in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton police, a man who was wrongfully released from Lackawanna County Prison was located and picked up in Scranton. Lieutenant Michael Perry with the Scranton Police Department said that they received a call that 24-year-old Anthony Trozzolillo was at a gas station in the 700 block of North […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Hegins Valley Fire#Eyewitness News#Norwegian Township News
WBRE

Two sisters missing in Scranton found

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police safely find sisters that went missing Wednesday in Scranton. According to the Scranton Police Department, Betty Hill, 37, and Joy Hill, 36, left together from South Scranton and were not seen since 11:00 a.m. As of 9:00 p.m. Wednesday both sisters were found safe and the search was called off. […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WBRE

Walmart TV theft suspect wanted for questioning

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who is suspected of stealing a TV from Walmart. Police say the ‘shoplifter’ walked out of Walmart with a 50′ Vizio TV without paying for it. He then, according to police, was involved in […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Police charge mother after an infant was found dead

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators in Luzerne County are charging a mother after they say a 6-week-old baby was found dead at home. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in February 2020, troopers responded to the 600 block of Hemlock Street, in Foster Township for the report of an unresponsive baby boy. Troopers state parents […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police search for suspect in bicycle theft at Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say stole a bicycle at the Wilkes-Barre Township Walmart. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the man pictured below is a suspect in a retail theft that happened Sunday around 3:00 p.m. Police say the man stole a bicycle valued at $248.00 […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Heroin found during I-99 traffic stop gets duo jail time

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two people are facing drug charges after an investigation led to the discovery of heroin and paraphernalia on Monday. Police were surveying the Roadways Motel in Altoona when they saw Ezra Hoover, 27, of Morrisdale and Carly Brown, 22, of Huntingdon putting items in the back of a silver GMC SUV. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WBRE

Scranton police seize over $17,000 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced over $17,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated from a Scranton apartment. According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at apartment 607 in the Jermyn Hotel in the 300 block of Biden Street. Officials say a tip was received stating drugs were being sold from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy