Texas Fishing Report for May 7

Here is latest Fishing Report as provided by Texas Parks and Wildlife for May 7. If there are any locations that were not included and you would like to see them included, please email requests to sports@mrt.com.

Big Bend Region

Amistad

GOOD. Water clear; 65-69 degrees; 55.26 feet low. Yellow catfish are good in 10-15 feet of water on live perch. Blue catfish are scattered in 40 feet of water. Channel catfish are shallow in 4-10 feet of water and suspended in 35 feet of water. Check with the parks services for ramp closures before heading out. Report by Captain Kent Terrill, 3T’s Guide Service. Fishing patterns are sikoliS Largemouth bass are around the edges of hydrilla with some fish are on beds, however, most spawning is on deep ledges. Texas rig plastics in craw pattern are working in 5-15 feet of water. White and striped bass are good below 30 feet following shad balls. Water is extremely low. Stay in channels and ditches when running. Report by Captain Olin Jensen, Jensen’s Guide Service.

Panhandle/Plains Region

Alan Henry

GOOD. Water clear; 62 degrees; 5.83 feet low. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows 2’-18’ water temp 69* Report provided by Randy Britton, Lake Alan Henry Crappie Guide.

Arrowhead

GOOD. Water lightly stained; 68 degrees; 2.89 feet low. The shad spawn has begun. Crappie fishing is good on the main lake. Catfish can be caught shallow using punch bait or fresh cut shad. Look for the birds along the bank. Report by Brandon Brown, Brown’s Guide Service.

Cisco

GOOD. Water stained; 70 degrees; 4.29 feet low. Crappie are great on live minnows. Catfish, and sand bass are good using live minnows, perch or crawfish. Perch bite is good on worms. Report by Jason Miller, Lake Cisco Rentals.

Coleman

SLOW. Slightly stained; 64 degrees; 2.51 feet low. Bass are fair shallow along vegetation and structure flipping creature baits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs on main lake brush piles. Catfish are fair on cut bait.

Ft. Phantom Hill

GOOD. Water stained; 61 degrees; 2.69 feet low. Hybrid bass and white bass are fair on structure using live baits. Bass are good on spinnerbaits and chatterbaits. Crappie are reported to be good on jigs and minnows near the mouths of creeks and main lake brush piles. Catfish are good in shallow to moderate depths on cut bait. Report by Clayton Lohse, Respect the Fish Guide Service.

Greenbelt

FAIR. Water stained; 66 degrees; 41.24 feet low. Bass are fair on shallow beds along rocky shorelines with creature baits, Texas rigs, and minnows. Crappie and white bass are fair near gravel beds and brush piles using jigs and minnows.

Hubbard Creek

GOOD. Water Stained; 72 degrees; 3.44 feet low. Bass are good in shallow water. White bass are good in 5-10 feet of water in the main lake chasing the shad spawn.

Meredith

GOOD. Water stained; 59-61 degrees; 52.69 feet low. Bass are good in shallow water using minnows, plastics and other artificials. Catfish are good on live baits, stink baits and punch baits. Crappie are coming on strong with the ticket being minnows. Trout are fair with some catches in Spring Canyon Stilling Basin on small spinners and power baits. Walleye are good in various depths, with reports of big numbers being caught by some. Most catches are 14-17 inches, not big but great eaters. Cast minnows, grubs, and other artificials. Our weather can change in a heartbeat, please be mindful. Hope this helps you have a great outing on Lake Meredith. Report by Kenneth Wysong, SharKens Honey hole.

Millers Creek

GOOD. Water stained; 60 degrees; 2.77 feet low. Bass are in submerged vegetation and grass lines using crankbaits, spinner baits and chatterbaits. Crappie are on main lake brush piles using jigs and minnows. Catfish are shallow on windblown points using cut shad and prepared baits.

Nasworthy

GOOD. Water murky; 72 degrees. 1.11 feet low. Bass are good in the reeds and around boat docks using soft plastics and top water. Crappie are good in the reeds, around docks, and the bridge using crappie jigs and minnows. Catfish are good by the dam and in the river, using cut bait. Report provided by the Angelo State Fishing Team.

O.C. Fisher

FAIR. Water stained; 65 degrees; 43.49 feet low. Largemouth bass are good in shallow vegetation on crankbaits, and spinnerbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs on main lake brush piles. White bass are fair on silver spoons and slabs on windblown points and humps. Catfish are fair on stink bait, live, and cut bait.

O.H. Ivie

GREAT. Water clear; 67-72 degrees; 17.79 feet low. White bass are good with live bait or jigs at the mouths of rivers in 18-20 feet of water. Crappie are slow with jigs and minnows. Largemouth bass are good and transition out of spawn. Catfish are good shallow on prepared baits, live and cut bait.

Oak Creek

GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64-65 degrees; 6.85 feet low. Fishing is good and the winds should allow for nice weather. Crappie are good limiting on nice size fish in lights at night on minnows. Bass are good on worms and spinner baits. White bass are fair on slabs in 20-25 feet of water. Report provided by Randall Pate, Sportsman’s Lodge.

Possum Kingdom

GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 1.83 feet low. Striper fishing is great. Early morning bite on live shad. Still moving quick and not stopping anywhere very long. Sand bass fishing is amazing. Catching lots of fish using small live shad, spoons, slabs, and jigs in almost any color on or close to the bottom when fish are found. Catfishing has slowed slightly but still catching good numbers using small cut shad fished on bottom or slightly above bottom. Report provided by TJ Ranft, Ranft Guide Service. Striped bass can be caught on deep diving crankbaits, umbrella-rigs, downrigging and live bait in 25-40 feet of water throughout the reservoir. Report provided by Kraig Sexton, Sexton’s Guide Service LLC.

Proctor

FAIR. Water stained; 66 degrees; 2.40 feet low. Black bass are fair on worms and spinnerbaits. Crappie are good on jigs around brush piles. Striper and white bass are good on slabs and rattletraps.

Spence

FAIR. Water stained; 67 degrees. 39.88 feet low. Bass are good shallow in vegetation on crankbaits, and soft plastics. Crappie are good on main lake structure using minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on windblown points and humps with slabs. Channel catfish are fair on live and cut bait on windblown points.

Stamford

FAIR. Water stained; 60 degrees; 2.22 feet low. All fish are shallow. Channel and blue catfish shad are good on shad. Bass and crappie are good shallow biting bass minnows and jigs. White bass are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

Twin Buttes

GOOD. Water stained. 71 degrees. 13.54 feet low. Yellow catfish are fair on live shad and golden shiners. Channel catfish are fair on prepared baits. Crappie are fair in 10-30 feet of water, with most catches on the smaller size. White bass are fun right now with a good bite trolling and casting artificials. Suspended just below the surface feeding on shad. Report by Captain Michael Peterson, 4 Reel Fun Guide Service.

White River

SLOW. Water stained; 60 degrees; 23.50 feet low. Windy weather has the water murky slowing the bite. Crappie are fair with many smaller catches on jigs. Catfish are good on shrimp. Largemouth bass should be migrating shallow to beds biting on creature baits.

Hill Country Region

LBJ

GOOD. Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 0.81 feet low. Crappie are good in 10-18 feet of water on chartreuse jigs. Report by Jess Rotherham, Texas Crappie Fishing Service.