Bill Murray’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Actor’s 6 Kids

Golden Globe-winning actor Bill Murray, 71, who had the set of Being Mortal shut down in April due to allegations of inappropriate behavior toward a woman colleague, has gone through two divorces. However, according to him, they were worth it because his marriages brought him his kids. “I have children that I am responsible for and I enjoy that very much. And that wouldn’t have happened without women,” he said in a 2014 episode of The Howard Stern Show.

The Zombieland star has a total of six sons. He had his oldest two sons, Luke and Homer, with ex-wife Margaret Kelly, to who he was married between 1981 and 1994. His last four sons, Cooper, Caleb, Lincoln, and Jackson, were a product of his 1997 to 2008 union with Jennifer Butler. So, who are his sons and did they follow his steps into acting? Learn all there is to know about his children below.

Bill Murray has six sons with two ex-wives (Photo: Richard Shiro/AP/Shutterstock)

Luke Murray

Luke Murray, 37, had no intention of ever following in his father’s footsteps and he’s not afraid to admit it. “I was always driven by sports, particularly basketball,” Luke told Yahoo! Sports in 2010. “That’s been my life since I was a little kid. I have an older brother who didn’t really think about acting or anything along those lines either. There wasn’t any pressure to get involved in any of those things, and I think my dad’s probably happy that we didn’t.”

At the time of that interview, Luke was a newly hired assistant coach at Wagner University. Before that, he held a variety of graduate and assistant coaching roles at Xavier University, Towson University, Wagner College, Quinnipiac University, Arizona State, and the University of Rhode Island. He attended undergrad at Fairfield University where he also coached. He joined the University of Connecticut as an assistant coach in 2021, and according to his profile, he has some impressive stats. “He has been ranked by ESPN as one of the top 10 coaches under 40, similarly been named by The Athletic as one of 40 influential people in college basketball under 40, and recognized by 247Sports as one of the top five recruiters in the nation,” his profile reads.

Luke also has a wife with whom he shares two kids: sons Luke, Jr. and Cash and daughter Celine.

Homer Murray

Homer Murray is Bill’s second-oldest son and he’s a celebrity in his own right – a celebrity chef that is. He opened a restaurant in Brooklyn in 2012 and it’s wildly successful. It opened as River Styx, but is now called 21 Greenpoint, after the area of Brooklyn in which it’s located.

21 Greenpoint’s “About” page looks into how it came to be. “Homer grew up experiencing many different traditional styles of cuisine and street food. After traveling extensively for work as a photo assistant he came back to New York full time and immersed himself in the restaurant world of early 2000’s Brooklyn,” it reads. “Through his varied experience, and passion for a good time, Homer has created a space and a menu that is thoughtful, trustworthy, and welcoming.”

Also on the page is a quote from Bill Murray encouraging diners to check out his son’s establishment. “Homer has taken the joy of the family to have a drink, have a meal, and have friends together in one place, and made it his life’s work,” he gushed. The restaurant has a varied menu, offering everything from crispy artichokes and fried calamari as starters to cheeseburgers and rigatoni as main dishes.

Jackson Murray

Jackson Murray (left) and Bill Murray (right) enjoy a sporting event together (Photo: Richard Shiro/AP/Shutterstock)

There is very little known about the rest of Bill Murray’s children. Jackson used to be open about his life and frequent worldly travels with his longtime girlfriend Elena Mpougas according to HollywoodLifeLine, but it seems he deleted his Instagram at some point after early 2020.

Caleb Murray

While there is not much known about Caleb’s personal life, it is known that he is a dedicated supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. In fact, he got arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts on June 1, 2020, and brought to the Dukes County Regional Lockup. The Dukes County Sheriff’s Office told HollywoodLife his bail was set at $10,000 pre-arraignment. A police report obtained by HollywoodLife revealed he was charged with “malicious destruction of property, a threat to commit a crime, three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, making terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct.” However, the terroristic threats and malicious destruction of property charges were later dismissed. He was 27 years old at the time of his arrest.

Cooper Murray

Cooper, 25, has an IMDb page, but it’s nowhere near comparable to his dad’s resume on the site. Apparently, Cooper had a small role in 2012’s Moonrise Kingdom and 2021’s The Now. His father had parts in both projects as well.

Lincoln Murray

Born in 2001, Lincoln is the youngest son of Bill. He also seems to be the most private and has no traceable social media pages.

It’s clear the glitz and glam of Hollywood did not intrigue Bill’s kids. Regardless, they all seem to have their own passions – even if that means many of them keeping their lives on the down-low.