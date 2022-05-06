ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, CA

The Source of Jamestown’s Morning Traffic Delay Is Discovered

By Tracey Petersen
 4 days ago

Jamestown, CA – Those traveling along Highway 49/108 in Jamestown this morning saw plenty of first responder activity that slowed traffic. The CHP has revealed the reason for those motorists’ delays near the area of Woods...

CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

200 Pounds Of Meth Seized By CHP After Traffic Stop; Sacramento Resident Arrested

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A California Highway Patrol K9 helped officers make a massive drug bust during a traffic stop in the Central Valley last week. The 200 pounds of meth seized by officers. (Credit: CHP Valley Division) CHP Valley Division says, back on the night of May 6, an officer pulled over a speeding car in the San Joaquin County area. As the officer went up to speak with the driver, CHP says the officer noticed “criminal indicators” – prompting the officer to put the K9 to work. After getting an alert from the K9, officers started searching the car. Officers soon discovered about 200 pounds of suspected methamphetamine inside four large cardboard boxes. Ricardo SotoFarias, a 36-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested and has since been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. He’s facing several drug charges. No other details about the drug bust have been released at this point in the investigation.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Auburn Traffic Collision Closes Auburn Ravine Road

AUBURN (CBS13) — A traffic collision in Auburn has caused crews to close Auburn Ravine Road while they clear the wreckage, said the Auburn Police Department. The accident involved one or more vehicles, one of which was a passenger van that ended up tipped on the roadside. There is no additional information available at this time.
AUBURN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

CHP: Toddler dies after being struck by truck driven by his grandpa

The Latest – Thursday, May 5 1:15 p.m. The CHP identified the driver as 68-year-old David Souza of Auburn. An officer told FOX40 that Souza is the child’s grandfather and that police has his truck for evidence. An arrest hasn’t been made as the investigation is ongoing. Original story below NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Remains Of Missing Fresno Woman Found Near Shaver Lake

FRESNO (CBS13) — The skeletal remains of 37-year-old Samantha Tomlinson of Fresno were found this week near Shaver Lake, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Tomlinson was reported missing on December 3, 2021 after she did not return from a shopping trip. Crews began searching for Tomlinson, checking the Sierra National Forest and Sequoia National Park since Tomlinson was an avid hiker who frequented those areas. Unfortunately, crews were never able to find Tomlinson or her car. On May 2, the Sheriff’s office received a report of an abandoned 2002 Honda Civic near Dinkey Creek and Rock Creek Roads east of Shaver Lake. Upon checking the license plate, they discovered that the car belonged to Tomlinson. It was believed that the car had been covered in snow throughout the winter, which is why it wasn’t found sooner. Around 20 Search and Rescue members were deployed to the area to continue the search for Tomlinson. On May 4, Search and Rescue members found bones in an area of rough terrain about a half-mile away from where they discovered Tomlinson’s car. The bones were taken to the Coroner’s Office where Tomlinson’s identity was confirmed via dental records on May 6. No foul play was suspected.
FRESNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 injured as car plunges off San Francisco Sutro Baths cliff

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) --  A car plunged off a cliff high above the old Sutro Baths in San Francisco's Land's End neighborhood early Friday injuring four people, two of them critically.The San Francisco Fire Department posted on Twitter that they got a call reporting the crash at 2:53 a.m. in the 800 block of Point Lobos Avenue.Responding crews discovered the vehicle had crashed through a fence and precariously come to rest on an rocky edge about 40 feet down the cliff face and more than 100 feet above the remains of the Baths.They were able to rescue four occupants of the car. All four were injured with two of them hospitalized in critical condition.The crash remains under investigation. It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Plane That Crashed In Marin Headlands Killing 2 Took Off From Sacramento; 1 Victim Identified

MARIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The plane that crashed in Marin Headlands Friday killing two has been confirmed to have taken off from Sacramento and one of the victims has been identified, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a press conference. Authorities said that at approximately 12:09 p.m. Friday, a fixed-wing, single-engine Vans RV-10 personal aircraft crashed in the Marin Headlands near Slackers Hill, an area located northwest of the Golden Gate Bridge. The release said the airplane’s emergency beacon was activated at approximately 12:11 p.m. Multiple First Responder agencies were dispatched to search for the aircraft in the area where the...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Sacramento

Jeep Rolls Over On Steep Hill In Grass Valley, Driver Extricated

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Saturday morning, officers responded to a rolled-over jeep that crashed on a steep hillside on westbound State Route 20 west of Banner Lava Cap Road near Grass Valley, said the California Highway Patrol. The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. and responding crews had to extricate the female driver from her vehicle where it was resting on its roof against a large pine tree. The driver, 47-year-old Joyell Fisher was trapped until crews were able to remove her and transport her to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. She sustained major injuries. While the incident is still being investigated, neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be a factor in the accident.
GRASS VALLEY, CA

