ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Murder suspect, 79-year-old victim identified after shooting

By Matt Meyer
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QsnO2_0fVS8sUQ00

SAN DIEGO — Police have identified the man suspected of shooting and killing a 79-year-old in San Diego this week, saying the suspect was already behind bars and now faces a murder charge.

Authorities also released the name of the victim for the first time Friday, sharing the updates in a news release.

Jose Quirin, 79, walked into a Pacific Beach McDonalds on Mission Bay Drive early Tuesday morning suffering from a gunshot wound and looking for help, according to the San Diego Police Department. Workers flagged down police, and both officers and paramedics tried to save the elderly man, but he died a short time later at a local hospital.

Video shows fist fight, shooting at South Bay intersection

Detectives investigating the case eventually identified 21-year-old Francisco Villegas as the man suspected of gunning down Quirin. Villegas was already in county jail due to a probation violation, according to SDPD. Now officials have also booked him on a murder charge.

Officials suspect the younger man of shooting Quirin on Morena Boulevard in the Bay Ho neighborhood. That’s about 2 miles away from the McDonalds where the victim later sought help.

Quirin was parked in front of the building where he worked when he was approached by a gunman, now believed to be Villegas, who “likely attempted to carjack his vehicle,” police said in Friday’s update.

“When the victim did not immediately surrender his vehicle, the suspect fired at least one round from a firearm through the driver’s side window glass, striking the victim and causing his injuries.”

Officers arrested Villegas due to the probation violation on Wednesday, then identified him as the murder suspect one day later, police said.

Officials urged anyone with information about the killing to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Sdpd
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque family asking for help finding missing daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez was last seen the morning of April 15 near Isleta and Blake. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office original missing person’s flyer said Marquez was possibly with an armed and dangerous individual. Her mother, Ivonne Jaramillo, is worried that person is her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Jonathan Martinez. “I can’t say a lot but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy