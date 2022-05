KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — During big games, finding a seat in Neyland Stadium can seem impossible. But starting Wednesday, fans will be able to own a seat of their own. The VolShop announced they would start selling seats from the stadium on Wednesday. The seats will only be sold online and will cost $150 each, according to officials. The sale starts at 10 a.m. officials said.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO