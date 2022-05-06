Committee for Fleming Island Republican expected to become next Florida House Speaker collects $75K

Florida legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A political committee led by Rep. Sam Garrison, a Fleming Island Republican who is a likely future House speaker, raised $75,000 in April, according to a newly filed finance report.

The Honest Leadership committee had about $750,000 in cash on hand as of April 30. Contributions in April included $25,000 from a Florida Medical Association political committee; $10,000 from Duke Energy; $10,000 from NextEra Energy Capital Holdings; $10,000 from Centene Management Co.; and $10,000 from Simply Healthcare Plans.

Garrison is expected to become House speaker in 2026.

State candidates and political committees face a Tuesday deadline for filing reports with the Florida Division of Elections showing finance activity through April 30.

