Obituary: Richard Fenton, 1946-2022
Richard died unexpectedly on February 11, 2022. He worked for the Vermont Army National Guard for 20 years. In his retirement, he worked as a telemarketer....www.sevendaysvt.com
Richard died unexpectedly on February 11, 2022. He worked for the Vermont Army National Guard for 20 years. In his retirement, he worked as a telemarketer....www.sevendaysvt.com
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0