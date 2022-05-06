ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Obituary: Richard Fenton, 1946-2022

 4 days ago
Richard died unexpectedly on February 11, 2022. He worked for the Vermont Army National Guard for 20 years. In his retirement, he worked as a telemarketer....

Obituary: Robert F. Daly, 1930-2022

Robert F. Daly died in Burlington, Vt., on April 26, 2022, at the age of 91. Born on September 20, 1930, in Grand Rapids, Mich., and raised in Marblehead, Mass., Bob married his beloved wife, Joan Crawford Daly, in 1958, and together they raised their large family in Syracuse, N.Y.; Riverside, Conn.; and, ultimately, in Pittsford, N.Y.
Obituary: Glenn Sautter, 1944-2022

Glenn Sautter passed away on April 12, 2022, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt. His two-year fight with a rare disease known as corticobasal degeneration never kept him from living each day with the spirit he brought through his ever-present smile. His smile simply said, "I love life, and I love you." Those who knew Glenn and his battle with this disease often referred to him as a peaceful warrior. Indeed, he was!
Obituary: Mark E. Sikora, 1921-2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mark E. Sikora on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, following a brief illness. Mark was born in Burlington, Vt., on November 5, 1921, the fifth of seven sons born to Alfred Paul and Nettie Mae (Fleury) Sikora. Mark attended...
Obituary: Bradley Alan Pascoe, 1955-2022

Bradley Alan Pascoe, 66, of Burlington, Vt., and Tucson, Ariz., passed away on April 28, 2022, after a brief illness. Bradley was born in Brighton, Mass., on June 18, 1955, graduated from Lexington (Mass.) High School in 1973, served in the U.S. Navy near the end of the Vietnam era and moved to Burlington, Vt., in 1980, where he attended Burlington College and spent much of his life. He retired to Tucson, Ariz., in 2020.
Obituary: John Francis Howley, 1960-2022

John Francis Howley, 61, of Burlington, Vt., died suddenly on May 6, 2022, from a heart attack. His sister Suellen Howley was with him at his passing, holding his hand. Born in Burlington on September 30, 1960, the son of James and Jacquelyn Howley, he grew up playing the drumsticks on his parents’ couch and was a self-taught professional rock and roll musician, playing keyboards in bands throughout his life. He composed music and was in an original band, Little Sister. He would perform concerts for his family of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” music and jazz, which were his favorites.
In Memoriam: Ursula and John Langfeldt

A joint funeral service for Ursula and John Langfeldt, who passed away on November 18 and December 3, 2021, respectively, will be held on Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Middlebury. Following the service, the family will be hosting an open reception for family, friends and community members who wish to collectively celebrate the lives of Ursula and John. The reception will begin at 12:30 p.m., after the funeral service, and will be held at Tourterelle Restaurant & Inn, located at 3629 Ethan Allen Hwy., New Haven, VT.
Notice to Creditors: Estate of Kenneth McCormick

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-02140. To the creditors of: Kenneth McCormick, late of South Burlington. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
