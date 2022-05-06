Car Guy Gets Sent To Heaven On The Dragstrip

This man got the send-off he deserved!

If there is one thing you should know from reading automotive content, car people are fantastic. Some of the most heartwarming stories have come from our beloved community, such as raising money for charity and hosting wild car-focused celebrations. Often, it's also one of the easiest ways to make friends and bond over a shared passion. That is why the automotive scene is one of the closes-nit families you can find for anyone with at least an interest in vehicles. However, few things in this world last forever, and eventually, the older members begin to pass on, thus continuing the cycle which brings old and new blood together. So what do you do when a fellow car enthusiast is sent to the pearly gates? You give them a proper send-off!

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

This is a perfect example of a man dedicated to the pursuit of speed and was eventually rewarded at the end of his life with a funeral to remember. Along with the typical parade of vehicles following the hearse were a few muscle cars and an attractive American performance vehicle hoisted on a trailer. This masterful piece of automotive history is a fully custom-built 1966 Plymouth Satellite. In his prime, Leonard Wheatcraft, the aforementioned car guy, was an avid racer whose passion for speed was fully explored whenever possible. Finally, after a long convoy of muscle car enthusiasts had made their way to the track, it was time for him to realize that dream one last time.

Fans watched in shock and amazement as the hearse carrying the man's body pulled up to the starting line with the truck carrying his car and trailer close behind. As the vehicle took off down the drag strip, you could hear spectators holding back tears for the momentous occasion. This is truly an honorable way to send a man whose life was dedicated to the idea of constant innovation and driving skill to his final resting place. Due to the sheer number of attendees at his funeral, we can honestly say he will be missed by many and will live on through the lives he touched.