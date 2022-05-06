ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Car Guy Gets Sent To Heaven On The Dragstrip

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPk0y_0fVS8Zuj00

This man got the send-off he deserved!

If there is one thing you should know from reading automotive content, car people are fantastic. Some of the most heartwarming stories have come from our beloved community, such as raising money for charity and hosting wild car-focused celebrations. Often, it's also one of the easiest ways to make friends and bond over a shared passion. That is why the automotive scene is one of the closes-nit families you can find for anyone with at least an interest in vehicles. However, few things in this world last forever, and eventually, the older members begin to pass on, thus continuing the cycle which brings old and new blood together. So what do you do when a fellow car enthusiast is sent to the pearly gates? You give them a proper send-off!

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

This is a perfect example of a man dedicated to the pursuit of speed and was eventually rewarded at the end of his life with a funeral to remember. Along with the typical parade of vehicles following the hearse were a few muscle cars and an attractive American performance vehicle hoisted on a trailer. This masterful piece of automotive history is a fully custom-built 1966 Plymouth Satellite. In his prime, Leonard Wheatcraft, the aforementioned car guy, was an avid racer whose passion for speed was fully explored whenever possible. Finally, after a long convoy of muscle car enthusiasts had made their way to the track, it was time for him to realize that dream one last time.

Fans watched in shock and amazement as the hearse carrying the man's body pulled up to the starting line with the truck carrying his car and trailer close behind. As the vehicle took off down the drag strip, you could hear spectators holding back tears for the momentous occasion. This is truly an honorable way to send a man whose life was dedicated to the idea of constant innovation and driving skill to his final resting place. Due to the sheer number of attendees at his funeral, we can honestly say he will be missed by many and will live on through the lives he touched.

Comments / 5

Related
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Motorious

1954 Chevrolet Corvette Concept Car Uncovered

This car is a true piece of history. We've all seen pretty crazy Corvettes on the roster of custom/modified Chevy roadsters built by some of the biggest names in automotive history. While some shops have made a great living based on restoring classic Corvettes alone, others have taken it upon themselves to work with just a small team of close friends. Many different 'Vettes have been transformed into one crazy creation or another, but we doubt you've ever seen a car like this before. Along with its striking looks and rich history, this vehicle looked precisely how you see it today from the factory. This is a one-of-a-kind concept car that boasts many features not even offered with the Corvette until many later generations.
CARS
Motorious

1979 Camaro Dug Out Of Barn Hoard

Thie Camaro was buried in clutter. The second-generation Chevrolet Camaro is largely considered the most outstanding design to ever grace the pony car we all know and love. Rather than focusing on being big and hefty, these cars were low to the ground and sleek, which was the perfect transition for the pony car movement. These cars have been around for decades meaning that collectors have had plenty of opportunities to get their hands all over them. Still, one such example of the second generation has remained relatively untouched. Later years of the second generation of Camaro and Firebird have garnered far less popularity than the early models. Whether because of the low horsepower numbers, odd styling, or unique target audience, these cars are an often overlooked gem in car culture.
CARS
Motorious

1963 Chevrolet Impala Boasts Massive V8

This classic Impala is a personal luxury and performance legend. Chevrolet was a significant player in the luxury muscle car market, which ran rampant in the 1960s and 1970s because of its ability to corner and dominate automotive industry sectors quickly. This ability has been afforded to them by their incredibly lengthy history and engineering process, which ensures the stability, design, and driving experience are up to Chevy standards. So it's easy to see why cars like the Impala were, and still are, so popular with car enthusiasts across the nation. These vehicles were big, luxurious, and powerful for their time, and now they have become some of the most desirable cars on the market. So if you happen to be one of the millions of classic car fans with a taste for the Chevrolet Impala, this car may be exactly what you need.
SANDY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragstrip#Vehicles#Motorious Podcast#American#Plymouth Satellite
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This lot of cars is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Inside John Cena's Muscle Car Collection

This collection highlights American manufacturing triumphs, and is full of one-off and ultra-rare cars. Back when Motorious was a seedling, John Cena and the Ford GT drama was one of the first ongoing stories we covered in-depth. Since then, the more we learn about Cena's car obsession, the more we like him. He's a hardcore American muscle car guy, with a few halo cars that have passed through his garage. Here are some highlights of the cars owned by John Cena over the years.
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

Dodge Will Release The Hornet

Are you ready for another crossover with attitude?. Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis recently confirmed the Dodge Hornet is real and it will be coming to a dealership near you soon. Before you start jumping up and down, know this isn’t a new muscle car. No, that would be way too exciting to be true. Instead, this will be a compact crossover, only we’re sure with a large serving of attitude. Mind you, that attitude probably won’t include serious performance, but we’re sure the styling will be in your face.
CARS
WEHT/WTVW

Overlooked button on your car may help save on gas

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a button most everyone has at least glanced at on their vehicle’s climate control dashboard, but are you aware of its purpose? The “air recirculation button,” has a couple functions; mainly dealing with the vehicle’s air conditioning system. On most cars, trucks and SUV’s the air recirculation button is easily identifiable, […]
JOPLIN, MO
Motorious

1964 Chevy Impala SS Is Being Offered At No Reserve

This true SS Impala offers elegant style. The Chevrolet Impala seems to have been around for ions, and despite a couple of hiatuses, GM still produces a current Impala model to this day. While the car may not have been around for ions, per se, but it has been around for quite a few decades considering that 1958 was its very first model year. Let's talk about the 1964 model year, the last model of the third-generation as well as the final year to sit atop GM's X-Frame. Being offered by OK Classics Auction is this example of a true SS 1964 Chevy Impala.
DURANT, OK
Motorious

Farm Full Of Classic Mopar Muscle Cars

Everyone loves a good story about a classic muscle car found in a barn, field, garage, etc. Even more fascinating is when you hear of a guy who has a large piece of property and numerous Mopar muscle cars sitting around. For some it’s like the promise of buried treasure they could possibly uncover. For others the stories make them mad that anyone would let such a precious vehicle rot. But don’t judge too quickly, because this guy isn’t quite like that.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
62K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy