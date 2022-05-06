ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Central Scouting releases final 2022 rankings: Here’s who could fall to the Red Wings

Cover picture for the articleNHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings of the top skaters and goaltenders eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft. Both the skater and goaltender rankings are split into two categories: North American and International. The scouting bureau extensively watches and also measures the top prospects before compiling its midterm and...

Jiri Kulich – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: HC Energie Karlovy Vary (Czechia) NHL Central Scouting: 13th (amongst EU skaters) There are not many high-end Czechia prospects in this draft, but Jiri Kulich is definitely one of them. In fact, the last time Czechia had a first-round pick was when the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche selected Filip Zadina and Martin Kaut 6th and 16th respectively in 2018. Even this year, the newly-named nation may not boast a first-round pick as Kulich is ranked all over the place from as high as 18th to as low as 41st. However, most of those other rankings were released before the 2022 Under-18 World Championship in Germany, a tournament in which he dominated.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Best Minnesota Wild Single-Game Playoff Performances

The 2021-22 NHL Playoffs didn’t begin the way that the Minnesota Wild intended when they lost Game 1 of their opening round series against the St. Louis Blues, 4-0. Fortunately, the Wild didn’t let the loss get the best of them as they rebounded with a 6-2 victory in Game 2, led by Kirill Kaprizov as he scored the first postseason hat trick not only of his career but in franchise history.
Yardbarker

Devils Being Linked to Kevin Fiala In Offseason Offer Sheet Rumors

While the New Jersey Devils won’t be the only team that shows an interest in forward Kevin Fiala this offseason, they might be among the first clubs already putting together a strategy to try and finagle Fiala out of Minnesota. According to Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek, the Devils are being linked to Fiala and might even put together an offer sheet.
Yardbarker

Vikings' Second-Round Trade With Packers Listed as One of 2022 Draft's Best Trades

The Vikings' first trade of the 2022 NFL draft — moving back 20 spots in the first round in a deal with the Lions — was a controversial one. Some fans and analysts were confused by the decision not to take a player at 12, as well as the return they netted from Detroit for picks 12 and 46. There was a sound rationale behind it from the Vikings' perspective, but that doesn't mean everyone liked it.
Yardbarker

Bears Rookie Being Mentored by Current Packers Starter

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are two of the oldest rivalries in sports. However, there are some bonds that are formed beyond the NFL gridiron. One of those is between players who go to the same college or university. For this reason, Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker has been mentored by Packers safety Adrian Amos for almost a year. The two both played college football at Penn State.
Yardbarker

Flyers add a familiar face to their front office staff along with a new scout

Kapanen, 48, played for the Flyers from 2002-2008. He registered 110 points (44G, 66A) in 311 regular season games, and 19 points (9G, 10A) in 53 playoff games. Kapanen spent time with KalPa in the Finnish League after his NHL career. He saw himself in many different roles with the organization. These roles included: player, assistant coach, head coach, general manager, and owner. He was then the head coach for HC Lugano in Switzerland for one season (2019-2020).
Yardbarker

Ducks News & Rumors: DiMaio, Lettieri, 2022 Draft Odds & More

The 2021-22 season is officially over for the Anaheim Ducks, but that hasn’t stopped them from being in the headlines this week. There’s plenty of work to do this upcoming offseason as they continue to lean into a full rebuild in order to eventually return to playoff contender status.
NHL
Yardbarker

Celtics-Bucks: WATCH GAME-TYING Shot Doesn't Count At The Buzzer

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics in Game 3 on Saturday afternoon, and the game had an absolutely wild ending. Marcus Smart got fouled with less than five seconds left (the Celtics trailed by 3) and he had two free throw attempts. The Defensive Player of The Year hit...
FOX Sports

Avalanche take 3-0 series lead over Preds with 7-3 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored twice in the second period, and the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 7-3 Saturday for a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference series. Landeskog also had two assists. Nazem Kadri and Devon Toews each added a goal and...
numberfire.com

NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 5/6/22

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players. Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sam Rinzel – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Chaska High/Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL) NHL Central Scouting: 19th (amongst North American Skaters) Certain things in the NHL Draft appear every year like clockwork. There are players who rise rapidly after a slow start. There are those who fall dramatically after a great start due to injury or performance. Then there’s the one player in high school who stands out above the rest and asserts themselves as we get closer to the draft. It seems that player in 2022 is Chaska High’s Sam Rinzel.
NHL
Yardbarker

Devils Open to Trading First-Round 2022 Draft Choice

As per his post-season media availability and as transcribed by Kayla Douglas of The Score, the New Jersey Devils think it’s time to stop making excuses and start competing for the playoffs. But to help them get there, GM Tom Fitzgerald says he’s open to trading the team’s first-round 2022 NHL draft pick, one that could be a lottery pick by this time next week.
FOX Sports

Makar scores in OT, Avs win 2-1 over Predators in Game 2

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored 8:31 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves on his 32nd birthday and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Makar got the rebound in the middle of the...
NHL

NHL announces start times for Stanley Cup Playoff games on May 11

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:. • The start time Game 5 of the First Round series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 11, in New York. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. National broadcast information for Canada will be announced when available.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Elias Salomonsson — 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Skellefteå AIK (SHL) NHL Central Scouting: 12th (amongst International Skaters) After an excellent 2020-21 season, Elias Salomonsson was ranked as one of the top defensemen in the 2022 draft in a lot of pre-season rankings. However, it’s been a lackluster 2021-22 season for the Swedish blueliner, causing him to drop down the rankings. Still an extremely talented player with a massive ceiling, the concerns surrounding his defensive game have caused many scouts to drop him out of their first round and all scouts to drop him out of the top 20. Scouts were first put off by his lackluster performance at last summer Hilinka Gretzky tournament, and he’s done little to win them back this season. He’s been a good player for Skellefteå AIK at the J20 level but didn’t dominate in the way many had hoped. This continued into the IIHF U18 World Championships, were he was fine, but not fantastic, as Sweden won gold.
NHL
NHL

NHL Awards finalists to be announced starting May 9

NEW YORK - - The National Hockey League will announce finalists for the 2022 NHL Awards beginning Monday, May 9. The complete schedule, which is subject to change, is listed below:. Monday, May 9. James Norris Memorial Trophy. Tuesday, May 10. Vezina Trophy. Wednesday, May 11. Calder Memorial Trophy. Thursday,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Alexander Perevalov — 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) NHL Central Scouting: 14th (amongst European skaters) The reviews are in: Alexander Perevalov loves to play hockey. OK, so that’s stating the obvious. Still, a quick look around all of the NHL draft expert boards show the 18-year-old Russian has a clear-cut passion for the game, and that commitment to improvement has him placed relatively high in most rankings after entering the season as an unknown prospect. Known for his wicked shot, Perevalov has made himself a force in Russia’s Junior Hockey League (MHL). The 6-foot winger has impressed with his breakaway ability, but also is known to play a responsible defensive game with a dangerously accurate shot.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Filip Bystedt — 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Linköping HC (SHL) NHL Central Scouting: 17th (amongst International Skaters) A recent gold medal winner at the Under-18 World Junior Championship, Swedish center Filip Bystedt is an intriguing prospect, with several qualities that NHL teams will love. The first thing that pops out about him is his size, at 6-foot-4, he stands out as a big-body pivot, something teams are always in the market for. His game isn’t all about size though, as he plays a mature 200-foot game with flashes of offensive ability. He’s been fantastic for Linköping HC J20 this season, registering 49 points in 40 games, which earned him 15 games in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) where he grabbed two points.
NHL

