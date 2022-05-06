ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

Up to Speed: Sarah Scarlett shares top headlines for May 6

By Connor Wilson
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Fox’s Sarah Scarlett brings you Up to Speed every weekday with the top trending and newsworthy stories. Here’s what’s making news on May 5, 2022.

Police find SUV connected to escaped inmate and officer

A manhunt for an escaped inmate and a parole officer has led authorities to discover an SUV that police believe was connected to the pair.

‘Turn yourself in’ Police locate SUV connected to escaped inmate, officer

Arkansas woman threatens grandparents, bites police

A woman from Baxter County was arrested after allegedly threatening grandparents and biting an officer hard enough to draw blood.

Baxter County, Arkansas woman accused of threatening grandparents, biting deputy

Trial for DWI driver scheduled

A driver charged with driving while intoxicated in 2018 has had their trial set to begin in February of 2023.

Trial set for driver in DWI fatal vehicle crash in 2018

Baby formula shortage

Some parents have raised concern after finding a shortage of baby formula on store shelves, due to a combination of recalls and supply chain issues.

Formula shortages cause concern for parents

Mother’s Day Gift Shopping

Mother’s Day is coming up this weekend. Here’s some gift ideas for that special mom in your life:

Top-rated Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon

Deputies rescue kitten from flooding

Greene County deputies made an unusual water rescue Friday morning, saving a kitten from flooding. Now, they’re hoping the owner can identify themselves.

Is this your kitten? Greene County Deputies save kitten during water rescue Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

